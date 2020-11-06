Penneys boss calls for shops to open 24 hours a day post-lockdown

Penneys shopper Niamh Hennessy at the Henry Street, Dublin store when it reopened in June. Photo: Gareth Chaney/ Collins

The boss of Penneys has called for its stores to open 24 hours a day after lockdown restrictions are eased in the lead up to Christmas.

Extended opening hours would mean that shoppers would be kept apart from one another more easily and make up for lost sales, according to Primark Chief Executive George Weston.

The Telegraph reported that shops would be “safer” if customers knew that they were open at all hours, said Mr Weston.

“If we are able to trade in some stores up to 24 hours a day, then we can keep people more separate from each other more easily,” Mr Weston said.

"We can keep the stores safer if everyone knows there are plenty trading hours, [and] they do not have to rush on a Sunday into a six-hour period."

Penneys stores across Ireland saw long queues upon its reopening after the first lockdown during the summer. However, the franchise had to close its branches once again when the country moved to Level 5 lockdown restrictions.

Opening shops for longer hours would give shoppers the opportunity to get ready for the festive period, according to Mr Weston.

"It will give customers the confidence that there will be time for them to do their Christmas shopping on the high street between Dec 2 - I hope - and the 24th.

"And it will allow my business to sell a lot of its Christmas stock. I think it would be a great step forward for the high street to be allowed extend opening hours,” he added.

In a statement to Independent.ie, a spokesperson for Penneys said that extended opening hours would be welcomed as they would allow to cater for “higher anticipated customer demand”.

“We would welcome any extension of opening hours for our stores when we re-open in December as it will allow us to cater for the higher anticipated customer demand and help to reduce customer queues by spreading potential shopping hours over a longer period of time.”

The spokesperson said that there are “extensive safety measures in place” across their shops, including perspex screens and a maximum limit on the number of customers allowed.

“We have extensive safety measures in place in our stores to help protect our employees and customers, including a strict social distancing protocol, limits on the number of customers allowed in store, Perspex screens at tills to protect employees and customers, mandating the use of face masks in-store and increased in-store cleaning,” the statement added.

Online Editors