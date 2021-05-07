Penneys booking system for shopping by appointment now live

Penneys booking system for shopping by appointment is now live.

The high street store is preparing to welcome customers back in stores from 10 May when all retail reopens for click and collect.

All of Penneys 36 stores will reopen on a shopping by appointment basis until full re-opening on Monday May 17 in line with government guidelines.

Customers can book an appointment to shop in any Penneys store next week exclusively through its online booking system at Primark.com which opened at 10am this morning.

With limited numbers allowed in store, appointments are expected to book out quickly.

Penneys will have extended opening hours across every store initially to help reduce queues, spread demand and give customers more time to shop safely.

Times will vary by store so customers should check their local opening hours here.

Representatives said that safety remains the number one priority at Penneys so employees and customers can return to stores with confidence.

Penneys CEO, Paul Marchant, said: “We are thrilled to welcome everyone back to Penneys; we’ve really missed our customers and fantastic retail teams, so it feels great to finally reopen our doors.

“Safety remains at the front of our minds. We have extended opening hours across all our stores to help meet demand safely but we’re also asking our customers to keep up the support and spirit they showed last year, particularly if queuing outside or in-store.”