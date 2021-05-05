‘Penguin’ money man targeted in €110,000 CAB raid as cars and cash seized in two operations 

A middle-aged man who is suspected of being the main money launderer for international drugs baron George ‘The Penguin’ Mitchell was targeted in a Criminal Assets Bureau raid today in which €110,000 was frozen in bank accounts linked to him.

The north Dubliner cannot be named here for legal reasons as he is facing serious charges before the courts but armed officers were present for the major raid on his home.

“The place is like a palace – it is suspected that this businessman has continued to be involved in laundering cash for ‘The Penguin’ despite a major run-in with the law,” a senior source said.

Also seized as part of the same investigation were a 191 reg Mercedes car, €6,300 in cash and £3,385 in sterling.

No one was arrested in the Dublin operation and neither was anyone in separate CAB raids in Co Kildare which senior sources describe as “significant” where a 211 reg Skoda Kodiaq and documentation were seized.

“The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) conducted search operations in Co Dublin and Kildare this morning, Wednesday 5th May 2021, with assistance from GNDOCB, ERU, Eastern Region ASU, Eastern Region Detective Units and the Customs Dog Unit,” a garda spokesman said in a statement.

“Today’s search operation targeted two organised crime gangs actively involved in drug trafficking nationally,” he added.

German-based criminal George ‘The Penguin’ Mitchell (69) is one of Ireland’s most notorious drug traffickers.

The Ballyfermot native is suspected of becoming a millionaire from his involvement in drugs trafficking from the early 1990s to the present day.

Mitchell has connections with the Kinahan cartel but also had links to Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch.

After the Regency Hotel shooting, it is understood that he made it clear to both factions that he did not want to be dragged into the bloody feud which claimed 18 lives.

“Mitchell is too smart for that – he knows murder is bad for business,” a senior source said.

It is understood that ‘The Penguin’ has been based between Holland, Germany and Spain for a number of years where he is suspected of organising huge shipments of drugs from heroin to cannabis.

Back in the 1980s he had links to major league criminals such as John Gilligan and slain gang boss Martin ‘The General’ Cahill.

‘The Penguin’s son-in-law, Derek 'Maradona' Dunne, who was one of Ireland's most notorious underworld figures and was shot dead in a row at his home in Amsterdam in 2000 – just one of a number of close associates of the crimelord to be murdered over the years.

But ‘The Penguin’, who fled Ireland because of the garda crackdown on gangland in the aftermath of the murder of journalist Veronica Guerin in 1996, has never been targeted in a shooting.

He left for Amsterdam where he had built up relationships with Dutch drug-suppliers.

His departure followed that of his son-in-law, who had left Dublin after a dispute with another of the city's criminal gangs.

‘The Penguin’ became notorious in the criminal underworld after building up a massive ecstasy processing plant here over 25 years ago.

Around that time, he was arrested by English police near Luton in possession of £575,000 in cash, a down payment for a shipment of drugs. The money was seized but Mitchell was released without charge and has never served a serious jail sentence.