Pelting rain fails to extinguish Halloween callouts for busy firefighting crews

Polina Shapkia replicating the traditions of the earliest Samhain celebrations at the Hill of Ward in Athboy, Co Meath, on the final day of the Púca festival. Photo: Mark Condren

HEAVY rain across the entire country has kept Halloween revelry more subdued than previous years tonight – but the emergency services still had plenty to deal with.

Despite the inclement weather, fire and emergency services were kept on their toes on what is traditionally their busiest night of the year.

A Status Yellow rainfall warning for the entire country somewhat dampened the spate of bonfires that traditionally keep fire brigades hopping until the early hours.

But it didn’t stop them completely, nor did the persistent rain stop people from attending bonfires and setting off illegal and potentially dangerous fireworks in housing estates throughout the country.

In Dublin, gardaí from Ronanstown seized what they described as a “large quantity of fireworks” from a house in the Dublin 22 area along with €8,000 in cash.

Gardaí from Fitzgibbon Street also seized fireworks as part of Operation Tombola that saw officers and officials from Dublin City Council seize 300 wooden pallets and 350 car tyres that were destined for bonfires from the Dublin 12 area during the morning.

In the lead-up to tonight’s celebrations, gardaí from the Community Policing Unit in Finglas, north Dublin and Dublin City Council also seized two lorry loads of wooden pallets and other materials stockpiled for bonfires from the Tolka Valley Park.

The Dublin Fire Brigade (DFB) released video footage of a car on fire in the Finglas area about 7.30pm. The vehicle is seen burning perilously close to a row of houses as fireworks explode in the vicinity.

“Fireworks were being used in the area at the time making for a hazardous environment,” DFB said.

Firefighters were also dispatched to a bonfire alight in the middle of Lissadel Road, in Drimnagh about 6.30pm.

The road was temporarily blocked as they fought the blaze.

Meanwhile, firefighters from Finglas and Phibsborough fire stations in north Dublin rescued one person from a house fire around 8pm.

“Breathing apparatus teams were able to contain the fire and extinguish it,” according to DFB.

A spokesman said the fire appeared to be a kitchen fire that was unrelated to the Halloween celebrations.

But he said the brigade was kept busy dealing with regular call-outs on top of Halloween-related incidents.

“To sum it up, in one word – nuts,” he said.

“We’re going from one place to another,” he said of responding to calls about bonfires and fireworks.

While the number of call outs for the brigade was down substantially over the past two years due to the pandemic – with 133 Halloween-related call outs in 2021 and 323 in 2020 – he said Halloween revellers appeared to be making up for lost time last night despite the weather.

However the number of dangerous incidents appears to be down from pre-pandemic levels.

In 2019, DFB responded to around 700 calls in a 24-hour period over Halloween, including one incident in which a car was deliberately driven into a bonfire in Coolock.

They also responded to fires in derelict houses in Cherry Orchard and Tallaght.