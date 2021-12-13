Peloton responds to ‘And Just Like That…’ controversy with new ad starring Chris Noth

If you haven’t watched the first episodes of And Just Like That... look away now.

Peloton has released an ad, starring Chris Noth, as a nod to the shock twist at the end of the first episode of And Just Like That... which features one of the brand’s stationary bicycles.

Fans of Sex and the City will be thrilled to hear that the death of the mercurial Mr Big (Noth) wasn’t the end – and he’s instead run off with his Peloton instructor. That is, according to a new advert for the fitness company.

The first episode of the revamped SATC series And Just Like That concluded with a shocking death scene, killing off Carrie’s beloved Big. The cause of his death? A heart attack following a particularly vigorous Peloton workout.

As well as crushing the dreams of Carrie and Big fans the world over, the scene also hit Peloton hard – the company’s shares dropped by 11 per cent overnight after the episode was released, prompting the company to comment on the character’s death.

“SATC fans, like me, are saddened by the news that Mr Big dies of a heart attack,” said Peloton health board member Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum in an interview with the LA Times.

“Mr Big lived what many would call an extravagant lifestyle – including cocktails, cigars, and big steaks – and was at serious risk as he had a previous cardiac event in Season 6.”

The company has now rushed out an ad featuring the Big actor, dropping it on Twitter with a line saying: “And just like that...he’s alive”.

The ad features Noth and a woman who appears to be a Peloton instructor sitting in front of a fire talking about “new beginnings” and deciding to take another ride on the Peloton bike.

As the camera pans out, the ad shows the bike alongside the voiceover: “And just like that, the world was reminded that regular cycling stimulates and improves your heart, lungs and circulation, reducing your risk of cardiovascular dieases.

“Cycling strengthens your heart muscle, lowers resting pulse and reduces blood fat levels,” it continues. “He’s alive.”