Seoirse Mulgrew

A male pedestrian has died following a road traffic collision in Co Limerick this morning.

The man, aged in his late teens, was treated at the scene at Cappamore and taken by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick where he was later pronounced dead.

Shortly before 4am, gardaí and emergency services were alerted following an incident involving a car and pedestrian on a local road at Dromsally near Cappamore.

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested to examine the scene and the local coroner has been notified. The road is currently closed, and local diversions are in place.

Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them.

Anyone with information can contact Bruff Garda Station 061 382940 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

