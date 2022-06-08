Pedestrian (70s) critically injured in Galway collision

A man aged in his 70s is in a critical condition in hospital following a road traffic collision in Galway city this morning.

At approximately 10am, gardaí were alerted to the collision involving a truck and a pedestrian on Prospect Hill, near Eyre Square.

"The pedestrian, a man in his 70s, was removed from the scene to University Hospital Galway. His condition is understood to be critical,” a garda spokesperson said.

“The road at the site of the collision is currently closed pending examination by Garda forensic collision investigators and traffic diversions are in place.”

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and to those with camera footage (including dash-cam) to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Galway garda station on 091 538 000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

The latest collision follows a tragic week on Irish roads, with eight people losing their lives since last Thursday.