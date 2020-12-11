Pedestrian (50s) dies in a crash on N5 in Co Roscommon

A female pedestrian (50s) has died in a crash on the N5 in Strokestown, Co Roscommon this evening.

Gardaí in Castlerea are investigating the fatal crash which took place at around 5.30pm this evening on the N5 between Strokestown and Scramogue Cross, Co. Roscommon.

The female driver (60s) of the car was uninjured and did not require medical attention.

The pedestrian was fatally injured when struck by a vehicle and her body has since been removed from the scene to the Mortuary in University Hospital Roscommon.

A post mortem will be conducted at a later date and the road remains closed at this time as a technical examination is being carried out by Forensic Collision Investigators.

It is believed that it will be mid morning on Saturday before it reopens, with local diversions in place.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

“Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area at the time to make this footage available to Gardaí,” said a garda spokesperson.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Castlerea Garda Station on 094 - 9621637, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station,” they added.





Online Editors