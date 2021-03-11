Pedestrian (40s) dies following traffic incident in Mayo

A man has died following a fatal traffic collision last night.

Gardaí are appealing for witness to the incident, which took place on Humbert Way, Castlebar, Co Mayo at around 11:50pm yesterday.

The pedestrian, a man in his forties, was treated at the scene before being brought to Mayo University Hospital.

He would later pass away from his injuries. A post-mortem is due to take place at a later date.

The road is currently closed to facilitate a forensic collision investigation. For now, local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

They are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam), who were travelling in the area between 11:20pm to 12:20am to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Castlebar Garda station on 094 903 8200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any other Garda station.

Irish Independent