Pearse Stadium to host four nights of entertainment with icons of music and comedy

Some of Ireland’s most beloved entertainers will be headlining a four-night extravaganza of music and comedy at alfresco gigs at Galway’s Pearse Stadium at the end of the month.

The return to live music and entertainment will be in socially-distanced pods of four people – with a maximum number of 500 – per night.

Promoters from Galway’s famed music venue The Róisín Dubh and the Galway Comedy Festival today released the line-up for the Salthill venue.

Iconic singer songwriter Christy Moore will perform on August 26 with support by rising star Junior Brother.

The following night, comedians Ardal O’Hanlon and Deirdre O’Kane will headline a night of stand-up comedy with Karl Spain as MC .

The next night will see Mary Coughlan celebrate the 35th anniversary of her debut album Tired and Emotional for the first half of her set, followed by her greatest hits. Niamh O’ Regan will be the support act.

The final night features hometown rockers The Stunning who will be brewing up a storm of their top hits along with multi-instrumentalist and vocalist Tracy Bruen on August 29.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday August 13 at staggered times due to expected demand.

They range in price from €25 to €35 and are limited to pods of four people with a limited number of two-person pods.

A click and collect bar service will be in operation.