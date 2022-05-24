PayPal has confirmed that it is proposing to cut 307 jobs from its Irish operations in Dundalk and Dublin.

It is understood that some work is being relocated, possibly to Asia, while other positions are being axed.

Staff were told this morning of the changes and the company insists there is no particular ‘economic condition' that prompted the cuts.

A company spokesperson said: “We are looking at how do we make changes that may be necessary to shape the business for the future for our next wave of growth, so making sure we have got the scale, we can scale to meet the evolving needs of our customers.”

“There is no one single aspect I can point to. It is not a particular response to an economic condition. We are looking at the business as a whole,” he added.

Staff in Dundalk and Dublin were informed this morning, some during a Microsoft Teams call. While172 of the roles effected are in Dundalk, the remaining 135 are in Dublin.

The company said: “We are proposing to remove a selection of roles in Dundalk and Dublin subject to consultation with employees and we notified employees in the effected teams of the consultation earlier today.”

The spokesperson said: “We are just going to start the consultation process with our employees. It would not really be right for me to go into details of what the changes might be in detail.”

However he added: "We remain committed to Dundalk and Dublin and Ireland as a whole. This does not change our absolute commitment to Ireland and Dundalk and Dublin.”

He also said: "We are committed to ensure that anyone who leaves under the proposed changes is treated fairly and generously , that is a really important thing for us.”

Paypal first opened its European operations in Ireland with just a handful of employees in 2003 and has since grown into a global tech giant.

After the job cuts, there will still be more than 2,000 people working for the company in Ireland spread between both locations.

A number of local TDs said they were in contact with Jan Egar, the PayPal Head of Government Relations UK & Ireland.

Reacting to the news Louth TD Ruairí Ó Murchú said job losses will “have a huge impact on the families. It is also going to be very worrying for anybody working in PayPal at this time no matter what promises are made".

“Now is not the time that anybody would like to be losing a job. We have seen the cost of everything whether fuel, shopping, rental situation and the cost of housing.”

Louth TD Peter Fitzpatrick said: “This is very disappointing for Dundalk and staff who have shown great commitment and loyalty to PayPal. I am awaiting more information and I will do my best to reverse this decision and make sure that workers are treated fairly.”