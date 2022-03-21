Payments processor Opayo investigating failure affecting some card transactions in Irish supermarkets

Opayo, the payments processor formerly known as Sage Pay, has confirmed that it is investigating an issue affecting card payment transactions.

It emerged today that card payments are being affected at a number of Irish supermarkets and other retailers by a disruption at Opayo.

Opayo, which owned by Elavon, said it has today “encountered an issue” which has impacted the processing of transactions.

“Apologies for the disruption to our service, we have encountered an issue which has impacted on transaction processing. Please check our system monitor for updates on this,” Opayo said in a post on Twitter.

“We are currently experiencing an issue where some transactions are not processing successful. Our investigations are underway to resolve the issue.”

A spokesperson for Elavon added: “We’re currently experiencing a service disruption which has impacted Opayo transactions. Our technical teams continue to work towards a resolution for this issue as soon as possible. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and will share updates as more information is available.”

The Banking and Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI) confirmed that it is investigating whether there is an issue as a number of card machines are down across the country.

A spokesperson for BPFI said “members are investigating whether there is an issue and the impact of same”.

“Our understanding it that it does not seem to be widespread issue – but it is being looked at.”

It comes as a number of people online shared their frustration this evening as their card payments were not being accepted online.

“Why are all the card machines everywhere down???” one user wrote.

While another person wrote: “Is there some sort of an issue with @SuperValuIRL payments online... can't get my order to go through and came across two shops today where the card machines were down... wonder is it an outage?”

One user shared an image of a poster that was on display in a Supervalu store in Dublin today. The poster read: “Only cash payment we accept today, sorry for any convenience caused.”

Independent.ie has contacted Supervalu and is awaiting a response.