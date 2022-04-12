Payment proposal for Irish families hosting Ukrainian refugees expected ‘shortly’

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien said he expects a payment proposal for homeowners who are assisting Ukrainian refugees will be announced “shortly”.

Darragh O’Brien said the Government will use “every lever that is available” to meet the refugee crisis while also continuing its housing programme.

Minister O’Brien said the payments will also apply to owners of holiday accommodation which accounts for over 60,000 units nationwide.

It comes as Micheál Martin recently confirmed the Government will look at offering financial support to householders in return for accommodating refugees from Ukraine.

The Taoiseach said the immediate focus was on working through more than 20,000 pledges of accommodation that have been made to the Irish Red Cross.

But nothing was being ruled out when it came to financial assistance for households now faced with increased living costs, such as utilities, because there were more people in their home.

The Irish Refugee Council last week urged the Government to give holiday-home owners €300 to €400 a month so their properties to be used by refugees amid fears the beds booked by the state in hotels may soon run out.

“I know Roderic [O’Gorman] mentioned earlier that Government is looking at payments being made to people to defray costs of hosting our friends from Ukraine and I think that would apply to holiday accommodation,” Minister O’Brien told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland programme.

“I’d expected Roderic to be bringing that forward [the payment proposal] shortly. I don’t have the exact amount of what that will look like but there are people out there incurring genuine costs and that needs to be affrayed.”

Minister O’Brien said the use of build-to-rent and purpose-built student accommodation is also being looked at to meet the refugee challenge, however, he said existing student accommodation is “already very scare”.

Local authorities around the country have identified large vacant buildings which could be repurposed to house Ukrainian refugees in the short-term.

Minister O’Brien said approximately 500 such units have been identified to-date but in some cases the refurbishment works could takes months.

However, he said given the scale of the challenge facing the State to house thousands more Ukrainian people, these larger accommodation centres are essential.

“We’ve got to look at additionality. That’s why I’m talking about the larger places,” he said.

“Like one of my own areas is St. Ita’s in Portrane for arguments sake, which has many buildings on site. Can that be converted into appropriate accommodation in the short-term.

“Good accommodation, that’s fully services. Has water, has heating, has kitchens, has all of those things and then we’ll look at the next phase which is providing the more permanent homes.”