Paying child benefit to all parents is a ‘subsidy for them to have sex’ – Fine Gael councillor 

Paying child benefit to all parents – irrespective of income – is a “subsidy for them to have sex”, according to a Fine Gael councillor.

South Dublin County Cllr David McManus said that child benefit payments of €140 per month per child are awarded to all parents, including high earners.

He said that social welfare should be awarded to “those who most need it”.

“When money is scarce, my view is, you give it to those who most need it,” he said.

“Child benefit goes to every child in the country, we’re giving child benefit to families on high wages, people on €100,000 a year. It’s like a subsidy for them to have sex.”

Cllr McManus was speaking on ‘Local Voices’, a podcast from Dublin newspaper The Echo.

The episode focused on the living wage and councillors were asked about a hot meals programme for schools, which saw four schools in Tallaght express their interest in taking part in the scheme.

One of the schools was not awarded the scheme, despite being on the same premises as one of the schools which was allowed to participate in the scheme.

The allocations were made on a lottery system.

Cllr McManus said that the hot meals programme should be awarded not to all schools in the country, but to those who need it.

“I would say hot meals for schools should be there for all Deis schools and all disadvantaged schools that need it,” he said.

“I don’t think it would be proper to say, ‘We’re going to give this to every school in the country’.”

He said that it is “not ideal” and “inadequate” that the meals are awarded on a lottery basis.