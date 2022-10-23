Pay rises for council bosses who are already earning more than £100,000 a year

Most council chief executives in Northern Ireland — who all earn more than £100,000 a year — have recently received a pay rise, the Sunday Independent has learned.

Eight of the bosses of the North’s 11 local authorities were given an increase last year, according to accounts for the 2021/22 financial year.

News of the rises come shortly after staff at a number of local authorities went on strike during pay disputes. The industrial action caused widespread disruption to services across Northern Ireland but it is understood pay agreements have now been reached at most councils.

As a result of the cost-of-living crisis, there are also concerns councils may have to increase their rates bills next year.

Jacqui Dixon, chief executive of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, saw her salary rise from a bracket of £110,000 to £115,000 in the 2020/21 financial year to between £120,000 and £125,000.

Suzanne Wylie, CEO of Belfast City, Northern Ireland’s largest local authority, saw her salary rise from the £140,000-to-£145,000 bracket to between £145,000 to £150,000.

Ms Wylie left her job on January 31 to take up a new post in Jersey. She was replaced by John Walsh, the council’s former solicitor, who is on a salary of between £130,000 to £135,000.

David Jackson, chief executive of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, saw his income increase from between £115,000 and £120,000 to between £120,000 to £125,000.

John Kelpie, chief executive of Derry City and Strabane District Council, saw his salary rise from the £115,000-£120,000 bracket to between £120,000 to £125,000.

Alison McCullagh, CEO at Fermanagh and Omagh, saw her pay go up from £106,114 to £114,646.

David Burns, of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council, had his salary increased from the £106,000-£110,000 bracket to somewhere between £116,000 and £120,000 in 2021/22.

Adrian McCreesh took over as Mid Ulster District Council boss in December 2020. According to the council’s accounts, the full year equivalent of his salary would have been £106,000. In the past financial year, it went up to £110,000.

Marie Ward, of Newry, Mourne and Down, saw her pay rise from the £115,000-£120,000 bracket to somewhere between £125,000 to £130,000.

Only two council chief executives saw their salaries remain the same.

The salary of Stephen Reid, CEO of Ards and North Down Borough Council, stayed within a bracket of between £120,000 and £125,000, while Roger Wilson, at Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, also saw his pay fixed at £125,000 to £130,000.

No accounts for the 2021/22 financial year are yet available publicly for Mid and East Antrim Borough Council. Last year, chief executive Anne Donaghy, who is currently suspended on full pay following a series of allegations which she denies, was paid between £115,000 and £120,000.