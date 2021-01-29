Pay rise for Department of Health official could have knock-on effects for other pay claims

THE proposed payment of an extra €81,000 a year to the incoming Secretary General of the Department of Health has implications for knock-on pay claims by other higher-paid civil servants, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has heard.

Meanwhile, there is still no clarity as to who approved the increase, to a new salary of nearly €292,000, which will be availed of by Robert Watt, former Secretary General at the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform.

Sinn Féin TD Matt Carthy told the PAC: “This issue stinks to the high heavens. There's no other way of describing it. You have a situation where essentially a job is teed up, and there’s so many questions.

“It is clearly a source of concern that this would lead to a situation that other high-level public servants would be seeking significant pay increases in line with what we have seen proposed.”

He said there was no economic justification or any rationale, political or otherwise, for such an increase in a department as sensitive as health.

“To me it sends out all the wrong signals.

“The silence that we've had, in terms of the official responses to this, have been deafening.”

Catherine Murphy, co-leader of the Social Democrats, referred to the “unusual nature” of the arrangement, and “the impact of the potential knock-on effect on public sector pay”.

PAC chairman Brian Stanley said: “We're into week four (of the controversy) and we're no clearer as to who made the decision to bump up pay by €81,000 and why that decision was taken.

Read More

“Was it civil servants, was it politicians? We’re told it wasn't the Government.”

He asked if it could have been decided by a small group of ministers.

Letters had been sent to Government to try to establish the facts, but there were no replies as yet. “It’s obviously a very serious issue and people are wondering what exactly has happened here,” he said.

A response is due next week from the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform (DPER) with answers to 14 questions the PAC has posed, Mr Stanley said.

It has also written to the Committee on Procedure and Privilege to ask for an extension to its remit in order to examine the processes by which high-level remuneration is set in the public service.

Mr Stanley said there had been “a suggestion around lately’ that the head of the HSE, Paul Reid, was earning around €360,000 per annum, and the secretary general of the department would be supervising Mr Reid. “So they would need to be on higher than €210,000.”

He was “not quite sure of that logic”, he said, because secretaries general were also in a supervisory role to the Garda commissioner, who earned more than €300,000, and the CEO of the National Treasury Management Agency, who earned over €400,000.

Mr Carthy said the Public Accounts Committee had “an obligation, never mind a right, to delve into the situation”.

He said the decision should be reversed because there was a two-tier pay scale for newer entrants to the public service who were operating under worse conditions than those they were working alongside.

“We need to tackle this issue in a robust manner to ensure that the public has full transparency in respect of what happened, but also so that there is accountability in terms of why this decision was made, and whether or not it can be reversed.”

Ms Murphy said the Finance Committee was also seeking to investigate the issue, and would probably be dealing with a different aspect, which would be complementary. The two watchdogs were not at loggerheads with each other.

“I think the key issue here is that we actually get to the origin of how this decision was made, what the process was, who was involved in it, and what the knock-on consequences are likely to be.”

Read More

Online Editors