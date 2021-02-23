Pay hikes of up to 3pc for 340,000 public servants as two-year wage deal is backed overwhelmingly by unions

THE country’s 340,000 public servants are in line for pay hikes up to 3pc in a two-year wage deal backed overwhelmingly by unions today.

A 1pc pay rise is due on October 1 this year, followed by another 1pc in the same month next year.

And another increase worth 1pc is also available to unions who lodge claims on behalf of groups of staff, to be paid from a new sectoral bargaining fund on February 1 next.

Lower paid state employees will get €500 instead of the percentage increase, which is equal to up to 5pc over the course of the deal.

Earnings will also get a boost as cuts to overtime and allowances imposed during the financial crisis will be restored.

And the deal promises to reverse extra working hours that were also introduced during the crisis by setting up an independent body to make recommendations on the issue, and a €150m fund.

Leaders of the public service unions met this morning to announce the aggregate ballot result following individual votes by unions affiliated to the Irish Congress of Trade Unions. In a statement, the Public Services Committee said that 13 out of 17 unions backed the deal.

“The package, called Building Momentum, was formally ratified at a meeting of ICTU’s Public Services Committee (PSC) this morning,” it said.

“The agreement, which comes into force with immediate effect and runs until December 2022, includes modest pay increases skewed towards those on lower incomes, measures to address important remaining issues from the last financial crisis, and a mechanism for sectoral bargaining drawing on a a ‘sectoral bargaining fund’.

It said the deal retains strong protections against the privatisation and outsourcing of public services.

Fórsa general secretary Kevin Callinan, who chairs ICTU’s Public Services Committee, said ICTU-affiliated unions were committed to the full implementation of the agreement which would bring tangible benefits to those who use and provide public services.

“The pay terms represent a realistic and acceptable approach to incomes, and they are substantially skewed towards lower earners in a very challenging context of limited resources,” he said.

SIPTU deputy general secretary John King, who is secretary to the ICTU PSC said from the outset of membership consultations, it was clear that there was a real appetite to reject austerity agreements, and improve and progress pay while protecting public service delivery and public service jobs.

“There was also a demand to try and find a way to deal with grade-related pressure points, without undermining a collective agreement. This short, two year agreement can deliver on these objectives while providing security in times of great uncertainty for all workers across public service.”

The meeting came as the deal was certain to be rubberstamped after members of the largest public sector union Fórsa backed it yesterday.

Fórsa members voted by 96pc in favour of the deal in a ballot with a turnout of over 58pc.

The Association of Secondary Teachers in Ireland, Irish Medical Organisation and Medical Laboratory Scientists Association rejected the deal

It is expected that talks on the next public sector pay deal will begin in the middle of next year.

Online Editors