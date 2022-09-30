Paul Reid steps down as HSE chief as search for successor to €370,549 position begins

The search has begun for the next chief executive of the HSE – with salary of €370,549 on offer.

It comes as Paul Reid steps down as HSE chief today, before what was his planned departure in May 2024.

The job advertisement for his successor is offering a five year contract. It also comes with pension contributions. The closing date is October 13.

Mr Reid today said: “Last day in the office as CEO of HSE. Feeling emotionally drained saying goodbye to staff that come to work every day to give people good care and hope.

“This has been the most inspirational time of my career. I am humbled and a better person for the privilege. Thank you all.”

Mr Reid has said his primary reason for stepping away early was to spend more time with his family and his flies to Texas next week for his granddaughters birthday.

The ad for the new chief says they must have extensive experience at a senior leadership level in either health or social care delivery or other comparable and relevant business environment of equivalent complexity, as relevant to this role.

They also must have strategic leadership experience with a proven track record of organisational management and organisational improvement in a distributed and highly complex organisation or other relevant and highly complex organisation, as relevant to this role.

They must also have a proven track record of implementing major system.

The HSE ‘s chief financial officer Stephen Mulvany will take over as interim chief executive from Monday.

Meanwhile Health Minister Stephen Donnelly and Ministers of State in his department Mary Butler, Frank Feighan and Anne Rabbitte said their budget of €23.4bn next year is the highest in the history of the state.

Mr Donnelly said: “This €23.4bn investment follows record investment in the health service in 2021 and 2022.

"These investments have ensured the continued implementation of Sláintecare by delivering a range of capacity and reform measures ensuring that the quality of services continues to be enhanced, maintaining focus on patient safety and improving access and affordability of healthcare to deliver the best patient outcomes.

“This is the third health budget in a row to significantly increase investment in our health and social care services. Since 2020, we have delivered approximately 2,000 acute, critical care and community beds to date, with a further 400 due to come on stream before the end of 2022. Approximately 250 further beds will be delivered in 2023.

“Our health workforce is continuing to grow at a rapid pace with the workforce expected to hit 137,000 by the end of this year.

"Budget 2023 sees funding for a further expansion of up to 6,000 Whole Time Equivalent (WTE) in 2023 to continue this Government’s significant investment in the Irish healthcare system.”