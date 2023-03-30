Paul O’Grady dead at 67 – TV presenter praised for his LGBTQ+ and animal rights activities

Paul O’Grady made life “easier” for the LGBTQ+ community and his impact on “culture, existence and humanity” resonates across the UK and world, fellow comedian Eddie Izzard has said.

TV presenter O’Grady, who rose to fame on the nightclub circuit as the acerbic, platinum wig-wearing Lily Savage, died “unexpectedly but peacefully” on Tuesday evening at the age of 67, his partner, Andre Portasio, said in a statement.

He was “laughing, smiling and full of life” shortly before his death, his close friend and radio producer Malcolm Prince said.

ITV changed its schedule yesterday evening to re-air a special one-off episode of the show For The Love Of Dogs where he was joined by Camilla.

Izzard said: “If you track back how LGBTQ+ was seen, over the decades ... it got gradually easier and easier and easier, and he definitely had a good part in saying, ‘I’m a drag queen’.”

The stand-up comedian, who has come out as gender fluid, told PA: “The fact he was out and openly gay, was cool and everyone, everyone began to calm down, because, obviously, other people who are LGBTQ+ came out over the years, but he was a good part of that.

“He was just very human ... It’s great that he added so much to culture and existence and humanity in the United Kingdom, and that resonates around the world.”

The royal family’s official Twitter account also paid tribute, posting an image of O’Grady with Camilla after they worked closely in support of Battersea Dogs and Cats Home.

The post read: “Deeply saddened to hear of the death of Paul O’Grady, who worked closely with Her Majesty in support of @Battersea_, providing lots of laughter and many waggy-tailed memories.”

Camilla will be sharing her sympathies with O’Grady’s family privately in due course, Buckingham Palace added.

O’Grady and Mr Portasio married in a low-key wedding ceremony in 2017 and Mr Portasio’s statement said: “It is with great sadness that I inform you that Paul has passed away unexpectedly but peacefully yesterday evening.

“We ask at this difficult time that whilst you celebrate his life you also respect our privacy as we come to terms with this loss.

“He will be greatly missed by his loved ones, friends, family, animals and all those who enjoyed his humour, wit and compassion.

“I know that he would want me to thank you for all the love you have shown him over the years.”

During his career, he hosted The Paul O’Grady Show, Blind Date and Blankety Blank, as well as ITV’s multi-award-winning For The Love Of Dogs.

Following the news, ITV confirmed the upcoming 11th series of For The Love Of Dogs would still launch on April 13 as planned.

Last year Britain’s queen consort Camilla featured in the programme to mark 160 years of Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, an organisation for which O’Grady was an ambassador. In a statement shared with PA, the charity paid tribute to O’Grady as a “devoted animal lover” and a “champion for the underdog”.

The organisation’s chief executive, Peter Laurie, said: “Battersea will forever remember Paul as a devoted animal lover with the biggest heart, who fell head over heels in love with every dog he met at our centres.”

Born in Birkenhead, on the Wirral, Merseyside, O’Grady’s mother Mary’s maiden name was Savage – which inspired his famous drag alter ego. His father Patrick was from Roscommon, while his mum’s family came from Louth.

O’Grady began his career performing as Lily Savage in the 1970s while working as a peripatetic care officer for Camden Council in London.

O’Grady’s career as Savage took off with TV and radio appearances in character, and he was eventually asked to take over from Paula Yates as The Big Breakfast presenter, as Savage, from 1995 to 1996, leading to his own shows on ITV and Channel 4.

He was made an MBE in the 2008 Queen’s Birthday Honours. He attended the ceremony with his daughter Sharyn Mousley, his child from a brief relationship he had when he was 17.