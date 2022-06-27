Paul McCartney headlining Glastonbury shows rock’s not dead – it’s just getting old

When Paul McCartney first mused about what life would be like when he was 64, he probably imagined a very different existence to the one he has now.

Although he did write the iconic song when he was a teenager, few could have predicted he’d still be touring when he was 16 years beyond that, having ended his Got Back tour two days before his 80th birthday.

Yet he’s just one of a number of big-name stars who qualified for their free bus pass aeons ago who are still putting it up to the young guns on the music scene.

As proof that quality endures, Friday night saw The Eagles sell out the Aviva Stadium as they brought their Hotel California tour to a packed crowd of adoring fans.

Three of the original members, Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B Schmit are all 74 years of age.

The previous week saw a throng of distinctly middle-aged music fans cheering on Duran Duran at Dublin’s St Anne’s Park.

Some of those in attendance recalled singing Rio the first time they saw them, back in the RDS in 1987.

This week, a trio of headline acts will play Marlay Park, including Guns N’ Roses on Tuesday, whose frontman Axl Rose is now 60 years old.

So what’s going on in the music scene – are we all just kid-ults who can’t bear to let go of the last vestiges of our youth and the musicians we revered during our formative years? Or is it proof of a hugely diverse music scene, given that the Eagles can still sell out in Dublin the same week as a mega-star like Harry Styles?

According to Stuart Clark, deputy editor of Hot Press magazine, there are many reasons behind the enduring popularity of ‘vintage’ acts from the 1970’s and 1980’s who are still able to tour in 2022.

“Back in the day, records were where you made your money and you went on tour to flog them. Most bands, even U2, now make around 90pc of their money from touring. While U2 have been financially prudent, you’ll find other bands whose members have been through a couple of divorces, who may have had unfortunate recreational habits and who are not selling records anymore,” he said.

“They cannot depend on the records anymore to keep them in the style to which they’re accustomed. They are touring, some of them, out of necessity.”

Bruce Springsteen will return to Dublin next year

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Bruce Springsteen will return to Dublin next year

Legacy is another important aspect of continuing to tour in a bid to stay relevant and after a lifetime of adulation from fans in packed stadia, many of them are simply addicted to performing live.

“Someone like Paul McCartney clearly doesn’t need the money and yet he still wants to play live. It’s to do with ring-fencing his legacy and he’s done this for 60 years. What else is he going to do, stay at home?

“The same goes for Bruce Springsteen. Clearly it’s not about the money. The E Street Band is worth upwards of a billion dollars,” he said.

“These guys and girls, they just can’t stop it, they have to continue to play live. A lot of bands, they need to get back out there and there’s so much pent-up demand.”

Reliving songs from our past can also be crucial to triggering feel-good hormones and happy memories, according to psychologist Stella O’Malley.

Scientists still don’t know why certain songs or music make us feel better or why it triggers a certain core part of our brain to release feel-good hormones.

“We seem to have a formative phase in our music taste that seems to be the most defining phase of most people’s lives,” Ms O’Malley said.

“That time can be any time in our adolescence or early 20s. The vast majority of people get their taste formed at that point and anything else is the launch pad from that phase.

“So, it brings it back to our most inner-selves, when we were first turned onto music in a big way. So it’s a very, very pleasant place to revisit.

“An old song will bring you right back to when you were first getting impassioned about music. Most music reminds us of good times, of a general era. It's a really good gateway to feeling better.”