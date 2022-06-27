| 15°C Dublin

Paul McCartney headlining Glastonbury shows rock’s not dead – it’s just getting old

Vintage bands tap into feel-good memories from our youth

Paul McCartney, Dave Grohl and Bruce Springsteen perform at Glastonbury. Photo: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP Expand
Bruce Springsteen will return to Dublin next year Expand

Paul McCartney, Dave Grohl and Bruce Springsteen perform at Glastonbury. Photo: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

Bruce Springsteen will return to Dublin next year

Melanie Finn

When Paul McCartney first mused about what life would be like when he was 64, he probably imagined a very different existence to the one he has now.

Although he did write the iconic song when he was a teenager, few could have predicted he’d still be touring when he was 16 years beyond that, having ended his Got Back tour two days before his 80th birthday.

