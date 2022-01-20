A song co-written by Westlife star Nicky Byrne and sung by the winner of ‘Last Singer Standing’ has emerged as the hot favourite to represent Ireland at this year’s Eurovision.

Cork native Patrick O’Sullivan (27) will ‘One Night, One Kiss, One Promise’ at a Late Late Show Eurosong special on Friday, February 4 as he competes to be this year’s winning entry.

However, inside sources say that he is considered to a “shoo-in” when it comes to competing on a Late Late Show Eurosong special on February 4 against four other singers and original songs.

"The song is amazing, a real Eurovision-style ballad and Patrick is a huge talent. This guy is also used to performing to really large crowds in high-pressure situations so he won’t be phased by performing to millions of viewers at the Eurovision,” he said.

Last month saw him being crowned the winner of RTÉ’s talent show ‘Last Singer Standing’ which was hosted by Nicky Byrne, after a stunning performance of Cher’s ‘Do You Believe.’

Byrne, who performed ‘Sunlight’ for Ireland at the 2016 Eurovision, has now joined forces with Danny O’Reilly of The Coronas and Lar Kaye of All Tvvins to write the new track.

Read More

A seasoned performer at London’s West End, Patrick O’Sullivan is a Musical Theatre graduate after attending the Arts Educational Schools in London on a full scholarship from its principal Andrew Lloyd Webber.

On entering Eurovision, he said that he has always loved the international competition.

"I grew up watching it with my family and have fond memories of the whole family sitting down to watch it together,” he said.

“I love how it has evolved over the years and has grown to incorporate so many more elements of the performance beyond singing. It's the highest honour you can have, to represent your country.

"It would be a privilege and a dream come true. One Night, One Kiss, One Promise is a story about a modern romance, it's a love story set to a fantastic upbeat melody."

An experienced performer, Patrick has previously sang in the largest theatre in the West End, The Coliseum as well as The Royal Albert Hall and The Palladium. He has also performed numerous times at West End Live, in Trafalgar Square to crowds of around 400,000 people.

The winning song will be chosen by public vote, a national jury and an international jury at a Eurosong special on the Late Late Show on February 4.

Also competing next month will be Rachel Goode with ‘I’m Loving Me’, Brendan Murray with ‘Real Love’ alongside ‘That’s Rich’ sung by Brooke Scullion and Janet Grogan’s ‘Ashes of Yesterday.’ A sixth song will be announced by RTÉ tomorrow.