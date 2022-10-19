Patrick Ballard, who murdered mother-of-two Sharon Bennett, given nine-month sentence for assault on another woman

The man who murdered mother-of-two Sharon Bennett (29) was today sentenced for assaulting a woman in her own bedroom late at night one month prior to Ms Bennett’s murder.

At Ennis District Court, Judge Mary Larkin imposed a nine-month prison term on Patrick Ballard (35) formerly of Ashford Court Hotel, Ennis, for the assault on the woman at her Ennis home two days prior to Christmas Day, in December 2020.

Imposing the prison term on Mr Ballard for the December 23 assault, Judge Larkin said: “The fact that this woman was attacked in her bedroom when he kicked down the door must have been an extraordinarily frightening event.

“It wasn’t just a once-off event - Mr Ballard has 140 previous convictions and that has to be deemed quite significant in the context of offending behaviour,” the judge said.

After reading the woman's victim impact statement, Judge Larkin said she has to consider the victims in these cases “and consider how society has been endangered by Mr Ballard’s conduct”.

Judge Larkin said she accepted that Mr Ballard “has had an extraordinarily difficult life and has suffered from mental health difficulties”.

Earlier this month, Mr Ballard received a life sentence at the Central Criminal Court in Dublin after he pleaded guilty two days into the trial for the murder of his former partner, Sharon Bennett on January 28, 2021 at the Market Area, in Ennis.

Mr Ballard kicked and stamped on Ms Bennett in a public toilet in the Market Area and Ms Bennett died in hospital in Limerick two weeks later on February 10, 2021, from her injuries.

Mr Ballard has been in prison since January 2021 and appeared via video link from Limerick prison today and spoke only to confirm his name and that he could see and hear the court.

Judge Larkin also imposed a six month prison term for Mr Ballard carrying out criminal damage at the Ennis home on December 23, 2020, and took a second criminal damage offence into consideration.

Mr Ballard won’t serve any additional time in prison as the prison terms were not made consecutive to the life sentence that he is serving for Ms Bennett's murder.

Solicitor for Mr Ballard, Tara Godfrey told the court that Mr Ballard “had made significant attempts to take his own life between 25 of November 2020 and 28 of January 2021”.

Ms Godfrey said: “During Covid access to psychiatric services was very difficult.

"The homeless services that were looking after Mr Ballard could only action a telephone call with a psychiatric nurse for 45 minutes after one incident where he tried to take his own life."

Ms Godfrey said: “Patrick Ballard was in very poor circumstances and he had very little psychiatric support. He deeply regrets his actions on December 23, 2020 in the course of these offences and the other offences that he has committed.”

Ms Godfrey handed into court a psychiatric and probation report stating that “this is a particularly sad case”.