Patient dies after apparent assault at Cork hospital

A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene.

A patient in his late 80s has died at a Cork hospital after an apparent assault by another patient.

The pensioner who died has been named as Matthew Healy.

The incident happened on Sunday at Mercy University Hospital. Gardai were alerted shortly after 5.30am.

It is understood the patients involved were being treated in the same ward of the hospital.

Gardai attended and a man in his 30s was arrested at the scene.

He was taken to Bridewell Garda station in Cork and remained in custody on Sunday.

Gardai are not seeking anyone else in relation to Mr Healy’s death.

A post-mortem examination was carried out on Sunday. Gardai said the results were not being released for operational reasons.

The area of the hospital where the incident happened remained sealed off on Sunday for forensic and technical examinations.

An incident room has been established at Bridewell Garda Station and a Garda family liaison officer is supporting Mr Healy’s family.

Mercy University Hospital said it was providing counselling services to staff and other patients affected by what happened.

In a statement, the hospital said: “Management and staff at Mercy University Hospital, Cork are saddened and shocked at the tragic and unexpected death of an elderly patient in an incident at the hospital today and express their deepest condolences to the family, relatives and friends.

“May he rest in peace.”