Pat Shortt sleepwalked into a family's hotel room after a few drinks

Pat Shortt admits that he sometimes sleepwalks during times “when he's very tired and had a few drinks" - and even ended up in the wrong hotel room with a couple and their children.

“I did a show in the West of Ireland, and I went back to my room, and I fell asleep, and I woke up to this woman screaming at me," the 54-year-old said.

“I went out and wandered around the corridor I went into their room and had the decency to use their toilet before I got into bed between the two of them.”

“Her husband standing in his underwear saying, ‘everyone calm down, everyone calm down’, I was going ‘what the feck are these people doing in my room?’

“And I looked over and saw two kids in the bed and I said ‘this isn’t my room’ Thankfully, I had all my clothes on!"

Shorrt,, who recently starred in The Banshee of Insherrin, admitted that he “went viral before viral was a thing”.

He is set to be the first guest on Ask Me Anything with Angela Scanlon tonight.

It was only a matter of time before the Jumbo Breakfast Roll becomes a topic of conversation, the song still follows him around, over a decade after its release.

He said that his daughter rang him from Croke Park when she was at a One Direction gig, after Niall Horan sang a verse of it.

He said: “It’s amazing, I wrote it years ago for a show and I did it on the Late Late Show, God it must be 16 years ago now … it became viral before viral was a thing.

“Ruth Scott was a DJ on 2FM at the time and she championed it. We went and recorded it and it became the biggest-selling single of all time in Ireland.

“It’s great fun but every time I’m in a bar down in Clare or somewhere like that, suddenly there is a microphone handed to you and it’s playing in the background.”

Pat recalled working alongside Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe in the Cripple of Inishmaan and the time the cast went to a bar for drinks, only for Radcliffe to start singing the Jumbo Breakfast Roll.

The Father Ted star described him as "a really cool guy, lovely man to work with, a great actor".

He said the funniest part was that there was “a gang of nurses from Cork and they were in the bar, and they asked me for a photograph, and they gave him (Daniel Radcliffe) the camera and asked him to take it.”

