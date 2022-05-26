Passport forms may be updated, and renewals made online-only to solve delays – Tánaiste Leo Varadkar

Passport renewals may be made online-only and forms updated to solve long delays in the issuing of passports, according to Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.

Mr Varadkar said officials are examining the process in order to streamline things in the future.

He said that there are also issues around garda sign-off on new passport applications and that there are “communication” gaps when contacting garda stations.

“There’s a couple of things being examined at the moment - so one option is whether we should move to an online only system for renewals, because that works really well and that would help with some of the delays so that is being examined as a potential solution,” he said.

“The other is some of these issues around the gardaí because sometimes the gardaí check the form but then when they’re contacted afterwards for verification there’s a gap in the communications there.”

Almost 200,000 people are waiting for their delayed travel documents ahead of summer holiday season.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has said there are issues with 40pc of passport forms which have been filled out and submitted. It had earlier been suggested that the delays were being blamed on applicants who were not filling them in correctly.

However, Mr Varadkar said that this means that actually there are likely to be issues with the passport forms which could be improved upon.

He said that officials are “examining” the forms to see if they can be updated.

“[As] somebody who deals with public administration a lot, it’s always my view that maybe 5pc of the applications are filled in wrong, that’s probably the applicants that made the mistake. But if it’s 40pc then there’s something wrong with the application process and we need to find out what that is.”

Mr Varadkar said that this year, there have been “as many new passports issued this year so far than all of last year”.

A meeting of his parliamentary party last night also heard calls for a dedicated minister to look after passports.

Speaking at a press conference in Dublin’s EPIC museum, finance minister Paschal Donohoe joked that it would be a “hotly sought after job” while Mr Varadkar said the issue would be in attempting to “convince” a TD to take the role up.