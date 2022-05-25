Passport delays: Leo Varadkar says the forms must be the problem if 40pc are filling them out wrong

A MINISTER of State should be appointed to deal with major delays in processing passports and the Garda Commissioner should also intervene in the fiasco, a stormy Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting has been told.

Long delays with the issuing of passports was the subject of sustained criticism from Fine Gael TDs and senators at a private party meeting on Wednesday that was described as “vicious” by one participant.

Veteran TDs Michael Ring and Bernard Dukan are said to have had strong words over the delays with Mr Ring’s contribution described as “wicked” by another source.

Mr Ring criticised the salary of Department of Foreign Affairs secretary general Joe Hackett and said someone else should do the civil servant’s job.

Speaking to Independent.ie after the meeting, Mr Ring said: “The department is going out all over the world opening embassies in countries we’ve never heard of and they won’t give passports to their own people.”

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has in recent weeks borne the brunt of criticism over the delays but was not at the meeting in Leinster House as he is flying to Estonia for bilateral meetings on Brexit.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar appeared to join in this criticism, however, as he told colleagues that if 40pc of passport application forms are being filled out improperly - as the Department of Foreign Affairs has said in recent days - then there is an issue with the forms, not the applicants.

Senator Martin Conway said that a minister of state with the sole responsibility for passports should be appointed until a backlog in processing applications is cleared.

Laois-Offaly TD Charlie Flanagan said that as a former justice minister he found it hard to accept that the Passport Office cannot get through to garda stations to verify details for applications. He said that every garda station has a phone and yet this was being put forward as a reason for delay in issuing passports.

He said that senior gardaí, including Commissioner Drew Harris, and Passport Office officials should intervene to resolve the matter.

Mr Coveney has in recent days sought to defend issues facing the office that comes under his department, saying that there has been a surge in demand for passports after the pandemic.

“So far this year, we've issued half a million passports, which is 80pc of where we were in the whole of last year,” he said on Tuesday.

“When people are renewing their passports, they will get their passport renewed within 10 days, but actually many of those get a renewal within 48 hours. So there's a lot working about the Passport Office.

“Because there are so many people applying for both renewals and new passports at the moment, it is putting some pressure on the system.”

Elsewhere at the Fine Gael meeting, Clare TD Joe Carey called for the cystic fibrosis drug Kaftrio to be made available at the earliest opportunity to a group of 35 six to 11-year-olds, including a child from his own county. Mr Carey’s call was backed by Mr Durkan, Senators Jerry Buttimer and Garret Ahern, as well as Kerry TD Brendan Griffin.