'Passionate and tireless' - tributes pour in following death of children's rights advocate Norah Gibbons

Norah Gibbons, the first chair of Tusla, child and family agency, has died.

Ms Gibbons, a qualified social worker who was the first chairperson of Tusla, the Child and Family Agency, and a member of the Commission to Inquire into Child Abuse, was Director of Advocacy with Barnardos for seven years and an independent commentator and consultant on childrens' issues.

Ms Gibbons lead the review into how the State deals with domestic homicide cases following the death of Clodagh Hawe, who, along with her three sons, was murdered by her husband Alan.

Her work also saw Ms Gibbons chair the Roscommon Child Abuse Inquiry from 2009 to 2010, and co-chaired the Independent Review Group on Child Deaths for two years starting in 2010.

Tributes have been pouring in since news of Ms Gibbons' passing emerged this morning.

In a statement, Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan expressed his condolences, adding that Norah "left behind a tremendous legacy for the children of Ireland."

"I was deeply saddened to learn of the untimely death of Norah Gibbons.

"Norah was an exceptional woman who brought her innate judgment, common sense and humanity to everything she did," Mr Flanagan said.

"Norah Gibbons leaves behind a tremendous legacy, in particular for the children of Ireland.

"During her final illness, Norah continued to work to help others, through her leadership of the independent study on familicide and domestic homicide. It was typical of her resolute sense of purpose that, in recent weeks, she was keen to ensure that this important work would be completed and I was glad to be able to give her that assurance,"

"All through her life, she was a passionate and tireless advocate for children and others in vulnerable situations. First as a social worker and in later roles including Director of Advocacy at Barnardos, she devoted her career to improving the lives of others.

"She made a major contribution in her work as a member of the Commission to Inquire into Child Abuse and other bodies addressing the horror of historic child abuse, both in this State and in Northern Ireland. She chaired the Roscommon Child Abuse Inquiry, co-chaired the Independent Child Death Review and from 2014 to 2018 she served as the first Chair of Tusla.

"I extend my deepest sympathy to her husband Sean, son Miles and daughter Maireas, her wider family circle as well as her colleagues and many friends."

Minister for Children and Youth Affairs, Katherine Zappone described Ms Gibbons as a "warrior" with a "compassionate spirit".

"Yesterday, Ireland lost one of our greatest Champions of Children. I am so deeply saddened by the passing of Norah Gibbons, Founding Chair of Tusla and so many other prestigious and impressive roles.

"Norah was passionate and indefatigable in her service to children and the State," Ms Zappone said.

"I worked closely with her when she Chaired Tusla and I admired her determination and focus on establishing our first dedicated agency for children and families.

"Her establishment and leadership of Tusla placed children and families at the centre of Irish law, policy and public service.

"I offer my deepest sympathies to her family, close circle of friends and colleagues.

"May her warrior and compassionate spirit now rest in peace."

The Dublin Rape Crisis Centre also expressed sympathies through a statement shared on social media.

It reads: "Our deepest sympathy to the family and friends of #NorahGibbons -who has died too soon.

"She was a warm, smart and practical person.She fought for human rights, especially childrens rights. She fought against abuse - sexual & domestic. We will miss her."





Online Editors