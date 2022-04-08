Passengers report hours-long queues at Dublin Airport on Friday morning

Passengers are reported hours-long queues at Dublin Airport today.

The Daa has advised all passengers to arrive three-and-a-half hours before their flight to ensure they do not miss their flight.

This is due to a lack of security staff as the airport “ramps back up” to pre-pandemic staffing levels.

There have been delays in vetting prospective security employees and this has led to many people missing flights in recent weeks due to queues amid staffing shortages.

The Daa has resorted to opening security 24 hours a day in a bid to attract people to the airport earlier and help ease the flow of passengers and avoid bottleneck queues.

Passengers on Friday morning posted images of extremely long security queues with others also reporting long delays at baggage check-in areas.

One passenger posted a video to Twitter at 5:30am this morning showing hundreds of people in security queues with the caption: “Dublin Airport. Worst Airport ever. What a disaster”.

One man reported arriving at the airport at 2:30am for a 6:30am flight and said the security queue had not “moved much” by 4am.

Reports from the airport were that security and baggage queues had eased off by late morning.

The Daa has previously flagged early morning as their busiest time at security.

Another posted an image of long security queues saying: “Dublin Airport looking like a cattle mart as ever” while a third passenger wrote how it took him “just three hours” to check in his luggage. “Thanks for the wonderful experience,” the man wrote.

Several people reported issues with checking in luggage at the airport this morning, which is the responsibility of the airlines to have staff at baggage desks and not of the airport authority.