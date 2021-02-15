Passengers from high-risk countries face quarantine hotel bills of €2,000 per adult and €500 per child under new legislation

Passengers arriving in Ireland from high-risk countries will face quarantining hotel bills of around €2,000 for an adult and €500 for a child under plans being considered by the Government.

New legislation being brought to Cabinet by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly will set out the legal framework for introducing mandatory quarantining in hotels.

Details on how the system will operate are still being worked but it is hoped the legislation will be signed into law by the first week of March. At this point, the Government expects to have finalised the details for how the new system will operate.

Ministers and officials involved in the devising the new system said people arriving from so called ‘schedule 2’ countries such as South Africa, Brazil and Austria will face a bill of around €2,000 for staying two weeks in a quarantine hotel. An additional €500 will be added for any children they arrive with.

While in quarantine, they will be required to take at least two Covid-19 tests. If all tests produce negative results, they will be permitted to leave after a fortnight. There will be penalties including fines and imprisonment for breaching the new quarantine laws.

Passengers arriving in Ireland without a negative Covid-19 test who then subsequently refuse to take a test on arrival may also face hotel quarantine.

Anyone else arriving in the country will be legally required to quarantine in their own homes for at least five days. The Health Department is still working on a number of issues related to hotel quarantining, such as how passengers will be transferred to hotels from airports and who will be responsible for providing additional security to ensure people remain on the premises.

Meanwhile, passengers travelling abroad for medical or dental appointments may have to produce a letter from a doctor or dentist based in Ireland outlining why they need to travel overseas.

The Government is considering a range of measures aimed at clamping down on the number of Irish people travelling abroad for non-essential reasons.

Last week, it emerged people living in Ireland were booking dental appointments in Tenerife in an attempt to claim they were travelling to the Mediterranean island for a medical reason.

The Cabinet will now consider new regulations requiring people travelling abroad for medical appointments to produce a letter from a doctor or dentist based in Ireland setting out why they needed to leave the country for a procedure.

When the new regulations are introduced, gardaí will be able to ask people leaving the country to produce a letter stating a valid reason for travelling abroad.

The Cabinet will also increase the fine for travelling abroad for unnecessary purposes to €2,000.

The original €500 was not seen as been a deterrent to people who were booking holidays abroad. Recently released figures showed around a third of people arriving in Ireland were not travelling for an essential reason.

Online Editors