Passengers asked to queue outside Dublin Airport terminal buildings this morning

Passengers were asked to queue outside Dublin Airport Terminal One this morning in an attempt to reduce security wait times.

Images of long winding queues outside the terminal buildings appeared online with hundreds of holiday goers standing outside as early as 4am.

Dublin Airport filtered long queues of passengers into the terminal this morning and reassured passengers that queues were moving in an “orderly manner”.

Ahead of the busy Easter period, the Daa advised all passengers to arrive three-and-a-half hours before their departure to ensure they do not miss their flight.

This is due to a lack of security staff as the airport “ramps back up” to pre-pandemic staffing levels.

In a statement on Twitter, Dublin Airport said: “We are currently filtering passengers into the terminal buildings in an orderly manner to join check in & security queues which are moving & we thank passengers for their cooperation & patience at this extremely busy time of the morning in advance of the first wave of departures.”

"This resulted in us having to stagger the flow of passengers into the terminals which was well managed by Airport Police with assistance from An Garda Siochana.”

The Dublin Airport Authority (DAA) thanked passengers who arrived at the airport hours before their scheduled departure time. It said the average queue time was an hour before 6am.

“Daa thanks passengers for heeding our advice to arrive up to three and a half hours before their departure time,” the airport operator said.

“Adhering to this advice, without the need to arrive any earlier, will help passengers get through the security screening process as quickly as possible.”

Several passengers also took to social media to post about their experiences travelling through the airport during this busy period.

While some users described the queues as “disgraceful” and “madness”, many praised staff for how they handled the situation and said queues moved quickly.

One user wrote: “Through security in 53 mins. Have to say it all moved very well and staff have been lovely.”

While another user wrote: “If you're flying from @DublinAirport arrive 48 hours in advance!! Absolute madness!!!

While another wrote: “Just passed through #DublinAirport security and all I can say is congratulations to @DublinAirport management for a fantastic people management job! Yes, the queue was long and started outside Terminal 1, but it was continuously moving and took me just over the hour to get airside.”

The DAA has previously flagged early morning as their busiest time at security.