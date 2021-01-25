Passengers arriving in Ireland without negative Covid test to be held in quarantine for up to two weeks

Passengers arriving into Ireland without negative Covid-19 tests will be held in quarantine for up to two weeks under plans agreed by the Cabinet Committee on Covid-19.

Anyone travelling from Brazil or South Africa will also be held in State-run quarantine hotels for up to a fortnight.

The Cabinet Committee also agreed to temporarily suspend all visa-free short-term travel from South Africa and Brazil.

Anyone arriving without a negative PCR tests will also face a fine up to €2,500 and/or up to six months imprisonment.

The committee also agreed to increase garda checkpoints near all ports and airports.

Gardaí will check travellers to see if they are returning from abroad without an essential reason for travelling. If this is the case they will be fined for breaching the 5km travel restriction.

The current fine for breaching travel restrictions will be increased from the current penalty of €100.

A source said all new measures will take time to legislate for if agreed by Cabinet.

