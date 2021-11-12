Paschal Donohoe kicks plan to tax Bank of Mum and Dad loans into touch

A planned clampdown on the tax treatment of soft low-interest and no-interest loans from the ‘Bank of Mum and Dad’ has been postponed with the Department of Finance saying it plans to review the proposals.

In a statement ahead of the Finance Bill the Department said Minster Paschal Donohoe had decided not to proceed with section 62, the part of the upcoming Bill relating to the tax treatment of interest-free or low interest loans as he believes greater consideration needs to be given to the proposal.

The proposed changes are complicated and would have meant many of those receiving lump sums to help them put together a deposit for a house would have to account to Revenue for the gift, including calculating a taxable benefit relative to the cost of a loan.

Read More

The change planned for the Finance Bill, had been described as having “onerous tax implications” for those getting a cash gift from their parents, putting an administrative burden for taxpayers but for little real return for the Exchequer.

As things stand a gifts of money from parents to children, including adult children, for a house deposit or renovations have been valued for tax purposes as if the money was on deposit. This is in cases where parents do not charge their children for the loan.

Tax was therefore due on the amount of interest the money could get from being put into a deposit account.

With interest on savings at near zero there has been little or no tax implications.

The Finance Bill proposes that the loan would still be treated as a taxable gift but would have seen the person receiving the money having to treating it as a loan and ascribing a loan interest rate to it.

They’d then work out how much interest they’d have paid if they got the funds from a bank.

The interest amount will be a taxable gift.

However, most of those getting a soft loan from their parents are unlikely to have to pay tax.

This is because children are entitled to received up to €3,000 each year under the Small Gifts Exemption of the Capital Acquisition Tax rules.

If the value of the interest of the loan exceeds the annual Small Gifts Exemption of €3,000 it will have to come off the tax-free threshold of €335,000 a parent is entitled to give to children as gifts or inheritances.

And if the amount exceeds the small gifts exemption amount any year it will have to come off the tax-free threshold of €335,000 a parent is entitled to leave to children under inheritance tax laws.

The entire proposal has now been kicked to touch.