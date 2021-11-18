Paschal Donohoe is ‘very concerned’ that further restrictions could impact economy

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has said he is “very concerned” about the impact further restrictions may have on the country’s finances.

Mr Donohoe said his first concern is what a return to restrictions could mean for employment levels.

“I’m very concerned about the cost it could have on our economy but when I talk about the cost it could have, I’m not actually talking about in the first instance the level of debt or the impact it could have on our national finance which is always something that’s of great importance to me.

“My first concern would be what it could mean for jobs, employers and income because they’re the things that are affected first economically by the passage of the disease and they’re the things that in the here and now have the greatest human cost,” he told The Hard Shoulder on Newstalk.

“We have spent over €8 billion in the employment wage subsidy scheme. I think we have done a good job at protecting our economy from permanent harm, but the job is far from finished. This disease, as we’ve been reminded this week alone, can move and can change things very quickly.”

The Minister said cuts to the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) will not be changed. When asked about people who may lose their job as a result of the midnight closure for bars and nightclubs, Mr Donohoe said there are “more options available” now.

“There were two reasons why the PUP won’t be changed again. The first one is when we introduced the PUP it was at a time in which there were no alternative forms of employment available to anybody who lost their job because we in effect shut down our country’s domestic economy.

“There are more options available now but there’s a second more important reason from the point of view of the individual. That reason is in our current job seeker payments for many people they would be better off not being on the PUP and going onto our normal jobseeker’s allowance.

“If you lose a job and you have people dependent on you, you will be entitled to a jobseeker’s payment of €427. That’s higher than you would get on the PUP.

“There are many hospitality businesses at the moment who are looking for people to come and work in them,” he said.

Mr Donohoe said he would not support making antigen tests free for the public.

“I, at this point, wouldn’t support making them free. The HSE makes them free anyway for those who need them on medical grounds. I’m not sure there’s a rationale for making them free in all circumstances though.

“Because there is ultimately a cost involved in doing this and actually the only money that a government has is the money that we either collect in taxes or money that we borrow. In those circumstances where they’re needed for clearly defined medical and public health reasons, in those circumstances they’re available for free,” he said.

The Minister said “in the next few days” the Government will make a decision regarding subsidised antigen testing.