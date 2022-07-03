| 16.1°C Dublin

Party’s over for East Belfast UVF coke kings as brothers own up to running drug rackets

Rainey brothers raked in thousands for terror gang before they were ditched over links to UDA. Now they face jail after pleading guilty to drug charges

Ciaran Barnes

Criminal brothers who were among the East Belfast UVF’s biggest drug dealers are facing prison after admitting running a money-spinning cocaine network.

Glenn Rainey (36) and Mark Rainey (42) appeared at Belfast Crown Court on Friday to plead guilty to a raft of charges including being concerned in the supply of cocaine and cannabis.

