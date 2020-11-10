Parts of fast-track housing planning scheme to be retained

ELEMENTS of the strategic housing development (SHD) process are to be retained after the fast-track planning arrangement expires.

The Department of Housing says it wants to hold on to the “good parts” of the controversial scheme which allows developers of large housing projects to bypass local authority planning procedures and put their projects straight to An Bord Pleanála with no appeal mechanism for the public beyond an expensive High Court judicial review.

The department defines those good parts as greater certainty for developers and greater speed of determining cases, and says it is looking to require comprehensive pre-planning consultation to iron out as many issues as possible before projects go to planning, as well to set tighter timelines for deciding cases.

Along with that, it wants to introduce a ‘use it or lose’ it clause that would require developers granted permission to begin construction without delay or risk losing their consent.

That clause is designed to prevent land hoarding by speculative developers whose main interest is in waiting for land values to rise before building or selling on a site.

The SHD scheme was due to expire at the end of next year but the closing date for new applications has been extended to February 2022 to allow for delays during the coronavirus restrictions.

TDs and Senators at the Oireachtas Housing Committee expressed doubts that any good parts could be found to retain.

While the scheme was introduced to speed up the delivery of new homes, the Committee heard that only 30pc of the 183 permissions granted had been activated with construction of just over 11,000 homes commenced.

Meanwhile, the scheme had allowed for the commencement of 45,000 student bed spaces which was not its primary aim.

Sinn Féin's housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin said the SHD was a “terrible” piece of legislation that should be scrapped immediately.

He said it was designed with developers in mind, was encouraging land-hoarding and failing to deliver on its core function.

Committee chair, Steven Matthews of the Green Party, questioned if even a ‘use it or lose it’ clause would work as planners had to take into account the planning history of a site and if permission expired and a fresh application was made, it would most likely be approved.

Rachel Kenny, director of planning with An Bord Pleanála, defended the SHD process. She said 95pc of large housing projects that fell below the 100-unit threshold for SHD still ended up being decided by An Bord Pleanála because local authority decisions were appealed.

“Opposition to housing at every scale remains,” she said. “For some reason as a society, we have a concern and a worry and an opposition to housing.”

Senator Mary Fitzpatrick said people were not opposed to housing but rather the quality of the housing projects as they were often not suitable for families and took little account of the social infrastructure needs of the existing and proposed new residents.

“In Dublin city centre we have approximately 10,000 student-based and zero affordable or social homes. It’s not driving compact sustainable communities,” she said.

Online Editors