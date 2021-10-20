Partner of firefighter injured while battling blaze thanks public for ‘amazing generosity’

The partner of a firefighter who was seriously injured at a house fire in Co Westmeath has thanked the public for their “amazing generosity”.

Patrick Berry (39) is receiving treatment in hospital after sustaining 11 fractured vertebras, swelling on the brain and a number of broken bones at a house fire in Mount Temple last Thursday.

Nicky Beaumont said a wall collapsed on Patrick as he was battling the blaze.

“He’s comfortable in regards to pain relief, the gable end of the wall of the house collapsed onto him. He’s been lying flat in a bed since the accident. He’s had his ankle and leg operated on and that consisted of plates and screws being put into the leg to put it back together,” she told the Midlands 103 Today Show.

Ms Beaumont said it’s now a “waiting game” to find out whether Patrick will need spinal surgery.

“I was just sitting at home at the table doing an assignment and I saw two boys coming in from the station in one of the cars and I just knew when I saw them that something’s after happening. At that stage they only thought it was the ankle that was injured so that put me at ease slightly,” she said.

The father of three has been with the Athlone Fire and Rescue Service for over four years.

The fire took place at the home of former Offaly footballer Nigel Grennan. The house was completely gutted in the incident.

Ms Beaumont learned of the severity of Patrick’s injuries when she arrived at the hospital.

“I was snapped back to reality then after that. I’m still kind of running on adrenaline, I’m trying to keep a strong face for him and the kids but at night when I’m there on my own that’s when it hits,” she said.

The couple were in the middle of renovating their kitchen when the accident occurred.

“It’s a complete building site Patrick was doing the building himself we have the room built but he was doing the rest he’s like a handyman like that so he had actually disconnected the oven before he left for the call and he said ‘I’ll be back in a few minutes and I’ll put that back in’ and he never came back obviously.

“I’m using a bucket as a sink at the moment it’s not ideal,” she said.

Ms Beaumont described the next part of Patrick’s recovery, she said: “They have asked us to have a room downstairs for him and a bathroom downstairs we have a bathroom downstairs but it’s extremely small.”

“They haven’t actually said to me yet when he’s going to be out they just asked if we have access to a bedroom downstairs. They haven’t put a time frame on it yet. It’s still very early days,” she said.

She said Patrick has days of “extreme pain”, she said: “He’s a real hardy guy it takes a lot to phase him there’s days when he’s been flying it a mixture of the pain meds and the adrenaline I suppose and then there’s days I’ve went down and he’s in extreme pain to the stage where he’s crying which is very unusual for him.”

“It’s really hard to see him like that,” she said.

A major fundraiser is now under way to support the young family. Almost €19,000 has already been donated to a GoFundMe page, set up to help the family with medical costs.

Ms Beaumont said the money raised will also help to modify the house for Patrick.

“He’s going to be in a wheelchair for a little while afterwards so it’s just to help make him comfortable and to help us out. It really will be put to good use and I’m so thankful for everyone who has contributed so far the generosity in the community is just amazing,” she said.

For further details, see: https://www.gofundme.com/f/y8hjzc-patrick-berrys-recovery?utm_source=widget&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet