Parents urged to be aware of rare PIMS symptoms in children during pandemic

PARENTS are urged to be aware of symptoms as dozens of children have been hospitalised with a Covid-related illness since the start of the pandemic.

At least 32 children have been treated for PIMS, a Covid-19 related disease, by Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) since the start of the pandemic.

PIMS or Paediatric Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome is an inflammatory disease that can appear in children weeks after they have had Covid-19.

Children typically present with a persistent fever, rash, red eyes (conjunctivitis), and often with abdominal symptoms, in particular crampy abdominal pain and diarrhoea.

According to CHI, the severity of PIMS can vary, and some children require very little support.

Other children have more severe disease with inflammation of the heart muscles and the coronary arteries that supply blood to the heart. These patients require more intensive support including medications to suppress the inflammation, control temperature and support the patient’s heart and blood pressure.

A CHI spokesperson told Independent.ie: “Since the start of the pandemic there have been 32 children, known to CHI, who fit this description (of PIMS).

“All of these children have recovered and a small number remain as in-patients receiving treatment and have plans for discharge soon.”

The advice comes as a grandmother who feared her five-year-old grandson would die after becoming seriously ill with PIMS, yesterday warned parents across Ireland to be aware of symptoms.

Tommy O’Neill (5) from Clondalkin, Dublin, became severely ill after complaining of a “belly ache” on Thursday.

Bernie Brennan said: “He went from having a stomach ache and a high temperature to being in ICU at Crumlin.

“I was worried he was going to die and all I was able to do was stand outside the hospital, crying in the rain.

“Tommy is never sick, he’s a healthy little child and I, and no one I have spoken to, has ever heard of PIMS, the Covid-19 related disease, he’s been diagnosed with.

“I need every single parent across Ireland, every grandparent, aunt, uncle and teacher, to know about it because this is a serious disease.”

CHI has advised parents and guardians whose child is displaying the symptoms to go to their local emergency department.

“Some of these cases resemble a previously described medical condition known as Kawasaki disease which shares many of the same features,” the CHI spokeswoman added.

CHI said PIMS the disease is “temporally associated with COVID-19 (PIMS-TS)” and described it as “a hyper-inflammatory syndrome that has been described in children occurring in the aftermath of either exposure to/infection with COVID-19.”

PIMS is described on the HSE's website as: “A very small number of children who have Covid-19 have needed hospital treatment for an inflammatory syndrome called paediatric inflammatory multisystem syndrome (PIMS).

"PIMS is a life-threatening disorder caused by an unusual response to an infection by your body's immune system. It is similar to Kawasaki disease or toxic shock syndrome and is very rare.

"We don't know if these children developed PIMS because they have Covid-19. It is too early to tell if there is a link.”

The website adds: “Children who now need hospital treatment for PIMS are being tested for the virus. This is a precaution."

Up to 100 children a week in the UK are hospitalised with PIMS, according to the Imperical College Healthcare NHS Trust.

