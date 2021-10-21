The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has warned parents of the dangers of children eating jelly sweets containing cannabis in the run up to Halloween.

The FSAI issued the warning in advance of the Halloween festivities next week where there is an increased risk of people, particularly children, unknowingly consuming these types of products.

The jelly sweets are packaged to look like popular brands of jellies and have been found to contain toxic amounts of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

This year to date, it has been reported that six children under the age of 10 have been hospitalised having accidentally consumed THC-containing products.

The FSAI has become aware of reports about the availability of cannabis jelly sweets in schools in Ireland and parents and guardians are being asked to speak with their teenagers alerting them to the dangers if they eat them or if their younger siblings get access to them and subsequently suffer the serious consequences.

The chief executive of the FSAI, Dr Pamela Byrne, said the accidental consumption of edible cannabis products by children is extremely worrying.

“We know adults and/or teenagers are ordering these illegal products from online or other illegal sources for their own personal use.

"However, they often have no understanding of the real health dangers of these products and are careless or reckless in putting young children’s health at risk by allowing them access to these products.

“The prevalence of these edible products containing THC in communities and schools around the country is a growing cause for concern and parents and guardians should be extra vigilant during festivities such as Halloween where parties will be underway, and the risk of accidental consumption of these products is considerably higher,” she said.

Dr Byrne said the FSAI are working closely with other Government agencies to detect and stop the import of these illegal food products into Ireland.

