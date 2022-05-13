Parents ‘requested’ to pay €60 for child to make confirmation in south Dublin parish

A parent has complained that they have been “requested” to pay up to €60 for their child to make their confirmation in a south Dublin parish.

A woman, who was not named, contacted RTÉ’s Liveline programme regarding a letter which she received from the Sandyford Parish.

“It’s a new one for me, you have to give money to the catholic church to make your confirmation,” the woman said.

As part of her communication with the programme, the woman forwarded the letter from the parish, which Joe Duffy read on-air.

“A contribution of €60 is requested for enrolment on the programme,” he said.

“Due to the diversity of faith and cultures represented in our schools, the parish team does not automatically assume that every child in sixth class will present for confirmation.”

The letter said parents must register with the parish so children can take part in the confirmation sacrament.

It added that while the programme costs €60, parents can avail of a €10 discount if they register before 5pm on May 31.

Meanwhile, the registration form on the Sandyford Parish website also says the price of the course will rise to €80 for late applications.

The contribution section on the online registration form says: “I understand that a contribution of €60 is requested for enrolment on the programme if application is received by the closing date of 24/06/2022 at 17:00. A contribution of €50 will be accepted if application is received before 17:00 on 31/05/2022. A Late Fee of €80 will apply if late application is required in September 2022.”

In a statement to Independent.ie, a spokesperson for Sandyford Parish Sacramental Programmes said: “The suggested voluntary contribution for enrolling for the Sacraments of First Holy Communion and Confirmation in Sandyford Parish is €60.

“All children who have been baptised Catholic are welcome to present for the Sacraments. It is requested as a contribution towards the Parish's costs and expenses in providing for the children, their families and schools to prepare for, and celebrate, these very special and important sacraments.”