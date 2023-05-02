Parents of twin boys with fatal disease ask for public’s help to find cure

The parents of 13-year-old twins, George and Isaac Naughton, who have Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD), have appealed to the public to help the family raise awareness in order to find a cure.

Paula and Padraic’s eldest son Archie, who also suffered with the progressive neuromuscular disease, died on July 7 last year aged 16.

The family, who are from Roscommon, have been campaigning to find a cure for the rare genetic condition, which destroys muscle tissue, since all three children were diagnosed with DMD in November 2012.

In honour of Archie’s one year anniversary on July 7, the family have launched the 7/7 campaign to raise further awareness.

They hope to find 77 influential people to share their story and reach 77,000 followers on social media by the end of July to honour their eldest son and help save the lives of George and Isaac.

A post on their social media account titled, Join Our Boys, reads: “The number 77 is very important to us… It is Archie’s first death anniversary 7/7 and we are going to run a big campaign in honour of him.

“We miss Archie so much and we believe that if we all support George and Isaac, by July 7th we will have 77,000 followers and 77 influential people to help us find a cure, which we know is out there.

“We need you all right now and we thank you in advance for joining in.”

George and Isaac celebrated their 13th birthday on Monday and appealed to followers to support their cause.

“I’m so happy that I’m celebrating my 13th birthday. All me and Isaac really want for our birthday is a cure for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy,” George said in a touching video online.

“If you can, follow and support our page. Archie would be so proud.”

It is estimated that one in every 3,500 baby boys are born with DMD worldwide. The disease causes muscle damage and weakness which quickly worsens over time. It is currently fatal.

The Naughton family launched the Join Boys Trust in 2014 to fundraise in order to build a suitable home to accommodate three growing children in wheelchairs.

Enough money was raised to build the house and to kit it out with the necessary equipment to facilitate the boy’s complex needs.

Any additional money raised is used for research in order to find life-saving treatment.