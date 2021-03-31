Parents of girl (7) with autism say she has “right to be educated” after being told she will not be seen by HSE services until 2026

The parents of a seven-year-old girl who has autism and suffers from chronic anxiety which prevents her from going to school have said she had a “right to be educated”.

Lexi Ford from Tallaght, in Dublin, was told this week she will not be seen by HSE services until November 2026.

Her parents, Stephen Ford and Sarah O’Connor, say their child “has a right to go to school and a right to be educated”, regardless of her autism, and trying to find support and resources for her is “exhausting”.

“These children have a right to school like every other child. Why should they be denied that just because they need a little bit more support and a little more patience?” said Ms O’Connor.

“It’s exhausting doing this - but you can’t just let people say your child can’t go to school – It’s just autism.

“Can somebody not stand up for this group of people and do something? It’s all talk and nobody actually does anything.”

Lexi was diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and traits of Pathological Demand Avoidance (PDA) in July 2020, and since then her parents have been trying to get her help for her anxiety which is preventing her from going to school.

The frustrated parents say they have spent the last year being passed back and forth between Lucena Clinic, a mental health clinic they were referred by their GP, and the HSE School Age Team seeking treatment for Lexi.

“The doctors referred us three times to Lucena Clinic – we’ve even had the school send a letter to Lucena Clinic,” said Mr Ford.

Lexi was then referred by Lucena Clinic to the HSE School Age Team at the end of 2020.

This week her parents received a letter from the HSE stating Lexi would not be seen until November 2026 due to “lengthy waiting lists”.

On top of that her school, St Dominic’s School in Tallaght do not have the resources available to provide Lexi with a full-time special needs assistant (SNA) which is preventing her from going to school.

One of the recommendations made upon Lexi’s diagnosis was “the provision of special needs assistance support during school hours”, according to correspondence to her parents.

The school currently has two SNAs which Lexi’s parents say is not enough. After the Easter Break Lexi will only be able to attend school two hours a day because of the lack of school resources available for children with disabilities.

St Dominic’s applied for another SNA for Lexi but the application was turned down.

Ms O’Connor and Mr Ford said the school is getting bigger, however the resources are now. They said it is not the school’s fault that Lexi does not an SNA.

Mr Ford said: “She wants to go to school, she just can’t fight through the anxiety - and that stops her then from going in.

“She sits at a desk by herself because sitting with other kids is overwhelming – the yard is such a hard thing she finds it hard without any help to mix with other kids.

“Lexi is autistic, but she is still a human being – a seven-year-old child. She has the right to go to school.”

The parents received a letter from Lucena Clinic in December 2020 which said their daughter “urgently needs access to appropriate ASD/Disability services”, but her “referral remains inappropriate for this service”.

The letter read: “The role of Lucena Clinic (as a Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service) with young people diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorders is consultation on difficult to diagnose cases and treatment of acute psychiatric co-morbidity. This girl has attended recently and psychiatric co-morbidly was out-ruled and thus this referral remains inappropriate for this service".

Subsequent follow-up requests made by Lexi’s parents to the clinic were met with the response that Lexi’s condition is “more appropriately met within the disability or specialist ASD services if indicated. Therefore, we have not added Lexi’s name to our waitlist here in Lucena Clinic”.

The current School Age scheme which Lexi currently has an appointment for in 2026 is due to finish in June 2021 and be replaced with a new support service.

Mr Ford said: “Whatever they’re replacing that with is not going to benefit Lexi, there’s still going to be a huge waiting list.”

