Parents and students call on Government to rule out calculated grades for 2021 State exams

PARENTS and students have called on the Government to definitively rule out calculated grades for the Leaving Cert 2021.

A hearing of the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Education Further and Higher heard unclear communication from the Department of Education on the issue was leading to major anxiety for students, teachers and parents.

Minister Norma Foley has said education officials are determined for the conventional Leaving Cert exams to go ahead “with the appropriate public health and contingency measures in place”.

Mai Fanning, CEO of the National Parents Council at post-primary level, criticised the language used and said it had allowed uncertainty to fester.

“This is the vacuum that comes out of non-communication. And this is the worry and the central problem we are trying to deal with now,” she said.

“It is absolutely important that a definitive statement be made to schools so that students, parents and teachers alike all know what we are heading in to.”

Ms Fanning said using language like “we hope” (to go ahead with Leaving Cert) is not good enough.

Read More

“The information going forward to teachers and schools has to be very clear and it needs to be done quickly.”

Aine Lynch, CEO of the National Parents Council at primary level, said the possibility of calculated grades needed to be eradicated.

“At the moment the position is that ‘as far as is possible’ we will go ahead with the traditional Leaving Certificate exam next year- that’s the stated position,” she said. “And I think 'as far as is possible’ is the problem there.

“If we could eradicate the sense that any calculated grades will be involved then that will reduce the anxiety between teachers and students.”

Irish Second-Level Students’ Union (ISSU) president Reuban Murray told TDs over-assessment was taking place as there were no plans confirmed for next year’s exams and schools were working under a “fog of guesswork, assumptions and uncertainties”.

“We have not been provided with enough clarity around the 2021 State exams,” he said.

“Exam years are currently finding themselves sitting monthly or even weekly exams with schools citing preparation for calculated grades for the reason.

“This is putting unnecessary and unsustainable pressure and anxiety on students. If we do not remedy this it will result in widespread burn-out across our schools.”

Read More

Online Editors