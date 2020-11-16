Parcel delivery service to increase prices despite surge in online shopping

Parcel Motel is one of the main players in the sector in Ireland

DELIVERY service Parcel Motel has defended imposing a surcharge on its customers ahead of the busy Christmas online shopping period.

The move comes despite the surge in online buying prompted by Level 5 restrictions that have meant large numbers of shops are unable to trade.

Figures this week from money app Revolut showed online spending outstripping expenditure in physical shops for the first time recently.

Now it has emerged that Parcel Motel is adding a surcharge from November to the end of December for those collecting a parcel.

This will mean the price rise from €3.95 to €4.50, a rise of 14pc. All other prices will remain the same.

It also said it can no longer process very large items.

Operated by delivery giant Nightline, Parcel Motel is a network of self-service parcel terminals located across the country.

It provides customers with a virtual UK address to allow them to avail of the often reduced or free delivery charges that many UK retailers offer to UK residents.

Asked why it was increasing its prices, the firm’s spokesperson said: “In the run up to the festive season, we usually expect to see a large increase in the number of parcels we process on a daily basis, which this year has been amplified by the challenges of the global pandemic.”

It said it knows many customers will do their Christmas shopping online so it is working to ensure it has enough capacity to cope.

“In advance of the festive period, we introduced a temporary small surcharge to help deliver on this demand for our customers.”

The imposition of the surcharge comes as An Post was criticised by the industry regulator for imposing “unreasonably high” prices for cross-border packages.

ComReg said the €18.50 cost of a one-kilo track and trace letter charged by An Post was difficult to justify.

It said the cost had risen by 36.5pc in the past four years.

An Post disputed ComReg’s finding that the rate is “unreasonably high” and claimed it “reasonably reflects the level and volatility of the underlying costs”.

However, the regulator also said six other rates set by An Post need further review.

The criticism came as figures show Ireland has some of the most expensive postal charges in the EU, with rates ranging from 33pc to 87pc above the European Union’s average.

Last year An Post increased some of charges for consumers of posting parcels.

But it added that as part of its Covid response it was introducing a 25pc reduction on parcel postage labels for small and medium-sized firms.

They show that the €67 charge for a standard 5kg parcel and the €74 cost for a 5kg track and trace parcel were the highest tariffs of any national postal service.





Online Editors