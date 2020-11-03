Panto wars: Drama erupts over €5m live performance scheme

Producer Robert C Kelly has said he “deeply resents” claims he is not entitled to a €400,000 share of Culture Minister Catherine Martin’s €5m live performance support scheme because he is Scottish.

Drama has erupted behind the scenes in the live entertainment industry after several producers and promoters were left disappointed at having their applications for funding turned down.

Questions were raised on RTÉ’s Liveline yesterday over where Mr Kelly pays his taxes and the fact he was of Scottish nationality.

TV presenter Alan Hughes, whose own application for funding for his long-running panto was not successful, took issue with non-Irish producers securing State funding.

"There are other places around the country that have producers that aren't even Irish and don't pay tax here or spend their profits in Ireland the way we do," he said.

"The Limerick one is produced by a Scottish producer. He puts on a great show but does he spend his profits in Ireland like we do and he's getting €400,000?"

One of Mr Kelly’s companies, Jendagi Productions Limited, is listed with an address in Glasgow, while a separate firm, Jendagi Ltd, Is listed with an address in Dublin 17 – which is the firm that was approved for the funding.

The producer, who has confirmed there will be a panto in Limerick this Christmas, told the Irish Independent he utterly rejects claims he doesn’t pay his taxes in Ireland.

"My phone started exploding but I understand that Alan Hughes said that because I’m Scottish, it might be unfair that I’m getting the grant.

"Jendagi, my Irish company, has been around for a very long time. We do a lot of theatre in Ireland.

"We've been doing the panto in Limerick, which we started from ground zero since 2012.

“I was aggrieved at being attacked like that because this is a time for the industry to stand together and try to get the industry back to work.

"It’s not a time for us to be tearing each other apart. I may have a Scottish accent and I may live in Glasgow but I operate fully under the laws of the State and pay my taxes in the State.”

He added that with the exception of his sound operator, most of the cast and crew he uses every year are Irish.

Some 58 applications for funding were approved.

