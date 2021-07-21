Panicked passengers spend endless hours listening to an automated message while the Minister responsible soaks up the sun

In any job, if you were responsible for the launch of a major, month-long project which affects millions of people, you’d be expected to be there on the day of the launch.

You might have to applaud your colleagues for their hard work, pose for a photograph and answer questions.

This has not been the case for the Government on the launch of the EU Digital Covid Cert (DCC) in Ireland - because a) there was no official information campaign or launch and b) the Minister responsible is on his holidays.

The mix of the two has meant a recipe for complete and utter failure of Government competency, leaving panicked passengers spending endless hours listening to an automated message while the Minister responsible soaks up the sun.

The ban on non-essential travel was lifted on Monday, but not one Minister bothered to mark this landmark day with a televised press conference or a miserable photo-op.

Rollout of the cert was dubbed a “cross Government project”, but not one member of this project was made available to explain how the thing that they were rolling out would work.

Minister of State at the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform Ossian Smyth, tasked with overseeing the rollout of the vital travel cert, is on holiday in the Gaeltacht.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly also was nowhere to be seen.

No prizes for guessing what happened next.

Confusion reigned. A call centre was set up to tackle queries.

From Monday, it began operation. Panicked travellers, who had not received their certs and were due to catch flights in the coming days, rang the helpline.

Recovered passengers who wanted their certs rang the helpline - because it was exactly what the Government said they should do.

The call centre was overwhelmed and the Government scrambled. On Tuesday, a second helpline was set up.

Over both days, 93pc of calls went unanswered.

Mr Smyth tweeted twice on Sunday and Monday that if passengers do not receive their DCC on time, they can travel with their HSE vaccine cards or with a negative PCR.

He failed to make it crystal clear that this only applies to passengers coming into Ireland.

“It is important to remember that the DCC is not essential for travelling, you can still travel on your vaccine card or a negative PCR test!” he wrote on Monday.

Tell that to the Irish people stranded in Malta, who were told by authorities that their HSE vaccination certs were not considered valid proof.

Assistant General Secretary at the Department of the Taoiseach Liz Canavan was sent out to bat away questions at a meeting with the Oireachtas Health Committee on Wednesday.

On the Minister’s erroneous tweets, she said: “We can’t determine what other countries will say but the information on what their standards are is available on the Reopen EU website,” she said.

When asked if countries will accept a HSE vaccine card, she said: “Some countries will accept it, but not all”.

On the disastrous call centre, she blamed the public:

“Non-urgent calls are adding very significant wait times to all calls, and preventing many urgent calls from getting through.”

She blamed advice the Government had received: “Any of the data we had in terms of intention to travel, bookings made, certainly wouldn’t have given us cause to think that we’d have the kind of numbers of calls that we have had.

“That’s not an excuse, that’s just the reality - and we did our best to anticipate what the level of demand would be.”

She even blamed the EU: “We could not have built it faster than we did within six weeks,” she said, referring to the six-week transition period that EU member states had to implement the system.

But it’s not up to Ms Canavan, an unelected official, to defend or answer questions.

There has been no thorough Government information campaign, explaining to passengers exactly how such a cert will operate.

Ms Canavan said that while a radio and print campaign has been running for the last several days, she admitted its failings, saying that “complexities” of the cert mean that “it is not possible to give a whole lot of information in those types of campaigns”.

Who takes responsibility?

Is it the fault of the healthcare worker, who battled the frontlines of a deadly virus and is now looking to take a break abroad - or the immigrant father who is trying to to get home to see his family and after fruitless hours on the helpline, emails a journalist looking for clarity?

The exhausted public have done their job. They locked down, revelled in loneliness, and didn't see their family or friends for months.

Then the holy grail vaccines came. The public have come out in their droves in one of the highest vaccine uptakes in Europe.

Sometimes, they stuck out their arms despite their own concerns and recognised their own public responsibility.

The very least the Government can promise people is freedom to travel abroad after 18 months of unthinkable restrictions.

Where’s the Minister?

Oh wait. He’s in the Gaeltacht, brushing up on his Irish.