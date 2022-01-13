A Government minister has suggested that panic buttons and safety apps could ultimately be put in place for women.

Junior Minister Josepha Madigan was speaking on Newstalk’s Pat Kenny Show this morning following the murder of primary school teacher Ashling Murphy (22) in Tullamore yesterday.

Minister Madigan said that “practical measures” should be looked at by an Oireachtas committee on gender equality which will meet this year.

“I really think they need to look at violence against women in a very real way, they need to focus on how we can create awareness around these sorts of things.

“We need to look at practical measures such as, I don’t know, panic buttons, being installed. I know in the UK for example, they have the ‘Hollie Guard’ app that can be used.”

She said that some women don’t like putting “the onus on women” and that it is a “man’s issue” but that it is “predominantly women who are targeted”.

She called for the murder of Ms Murphy to be a “watershed moment” and called for more patrolling gardaí.

“We don’t want to see a society where we have to mandate self defence classes to protect the female population of this country or mandate, you know, the carrying of an alarm system, and have we actually come to that?”

“We need to look at the root causes, the sex education in schools, consent and respectful communication with women.”

Since the news of Ms Murphy’s murder broke last night, social media sites have been flooded with shock and calls for change.

Ms Madigan said that there haven’t been as many tweets posted by male users.

“There weren’t as many men that were putting out tweets on social media or anything like that. We do need men talking about this and not just women.”

“I think we need a public awareness campaign, particularly around the safety of women,” she added.