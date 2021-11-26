Pandemic baby boom nowhere to be seen as number of births continue to fall

The predicted pandemic baby boom has not come to fruition in Ireland as the number of births continued to fall in 2021.

The number of births in the second quarter of this year fell by 1,976 when compared to 2020, latest Central Statistics Office (CSO) figures show.

There were 11,551 births in quarter two of this year, down from 13,527 in the same period of 2021. This represents a 14.6pc decrease year on year.

This follows the 10-year trends recently released by the HSE, which show that the number of live births has fallen from 74,011 in 2011 to just under 56,000 last year, a 24pc decrease.

The number of births fell year-on-year since 2011, data compiled by the CSO and Eurostat, shows.

The average age of mothers giving birth increased to 33.2 in Q2, up slightly from last year but markedly up from 31.8 in the same period 10 years ago.

More than four in ten of all births (40.9pc) were outside marriage or civil partnership between April and June. The highest percentage of births outside marriage/civil partnership was in Limerick City at 62.1pc and the lowest was in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown with 27.0pc.

Ireland’s rate of birth as measured against the total population also fell by close to a third in the nine years from 2011-2020.

This is despite fertility rates in Ireland being the third highest in the EU, behind France and Romania.

The natural increase (births minus deaths) in Q2 2021 was 4,851 a decrease of 1.9pc on the same period in 2020 when it was 4,945.

One theory being proposed was that prolonged periods at home during lockdowns may lead to a baby boom among Irish couples.

However, Professor Richard Layte, Head of the Department of Sociology at Trinity College Dublin said this could also have had a negative impact on the birth rate.

“We have to look at it from the perspective of couples living together and those that aren’t - many of whom would not have been spending as much time together during lockdowns.

“Of those that are under the same roof, stress levels can also be higher at a time of great uncertainty and that doesn’t help when it comes to fertility,” Prof Layte told Independent.ie

Brian Ring, Senior Statistician at the CSO, said births to teenage mothers also continue to fall, down from 188 in Q2 2020 to 142 in the current quarter.

“The average age of mothers was 33.2 in Q2 2021, which is an increase of 0.1 years from that reported in the same quarter in 2020, while 10 years ago it was 31.8 years for the same period.

“More than a third (40.9pc) of all births were outside of marriage/civil partnership, compared to the same quarter a year earlier when 37.8pc of births were to mothers outside of marriage,” Mr Ring said.