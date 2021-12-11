Palliative care funding of €10m to allow for a hospice in every region of the country

A one-off €10m fund towards palliative and end-of-life care will provide for the delivery of a hospice to serve every region of the country.

The Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly announced €10m funding for palliative and end-of-life care which will see the development of hospices in Cavan, Tullamore, and Drogheda.

Each hospice will receive €1m in funding. Mr Donnelly said: “We are aware that the provision of services is not equally spread across the country. I have secured €3m of this once-off funding to progress our commitment to develop hospices in Cavan, Tullamore, and Drogheda.

“The development of these units will result in a hospice serving every region of the country.”

Read More

Funding will also be used to support palliative care services provided by voluntary organisations and support the financial sustainability of the voluntary hospice sector.

Groups such as LauraLynn Ireland’s Children’s hospice, Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation, the Irish Hospice Foundation, and the Irish Cancer Society will benefit from the funding.

“I am delighted to announce that funding will also be allocated to members of the Voluntary Hospice Group. We value the essential palliative care services provided by members of the Voluntary Hospice Group and this funding is in recognition of, and to support, their valuable services,” Mr Donnelly said.

Of the €10m, €3m will be equally distributed to progress the development of hospices in Drogheda, Cavan and the Midlands which are currently in the planning stages.

Meanwhile €5.2million will be distributed to the members of the Voluntary Hospice Group to support the valuable work of members. €200,000 will be provided to the Waterford Hospice Foundation to clear the debt on the new 20 bed specialist inpatient unit. The removal of this debt will allow Waterford Hospice Foundation to direct funds towards patient services.

The remaining €1.6m will be distributed across a number of national organisations in the palliative care and bereavement sector.

Fianna Fáil TD for Laois-Offaly, Barry Cowen, welcomed the funding for the development of the Midlands Hospice in Tullamore, adding that “palliative care has a very special place in the hearts of many”.

Mr Cowen said it was a source of “deep sadness” that the Midlands region of Offaly, Laois, Longford and Westmeath is currently the only region in Ireland that does not have a hospice.

"This funding announced today will go some way in terms of developing the design of a 16 bed palliative care unit with auxiliary services including treatment facilities and day care facility also on the selected site at the Midlands Regional Hospital in Tullamore,” Deputy Cowen said, adding that the project will likely be submitted for planning in the new year.

"My brother and former Taoiseach, Brian Cowen, played an instrumental role in the provision of the Regional Hospital in Tullamore and it is my wish that I can be as instrumental in ensuring this facility becomes a reality,” he said.

In an exclusive interview with the Irish Independent this Saturday, RTÉ presenter Claire Byrne, who is patron of the fundraising campaign for the planned Tullamore palliative care unit, highlighted the importance of palliative care during the recent death of her father Tom.

“We were all there with him when he passed,” she said. “It was as nice as that moment can be, and we felt that we had all had our quality time with him.

“We were very fortunate, but a lot of effort went into making that happen.

“My sister is a nurse, the house was suitable, we had the right services in terms of primary care services and the palliative care nurses, but it was only really when he was in his last week that I realised just how important it is to have that total package.

“When it comes to palliative care, the nurses who are coming in during the day, the nurses who are coming in at night [allowed us to] get some sleep, it all means so much.

“It was like getting a hug really as we took him to his final days.

“I suppose what I realised coming through all of that was that if you weren’t able to have your loved one at home in their last days or months as they are going through a terminal illness, well, you are looking at them ultimately dying in an acute hospital and the reason for that is that we don’t have a hospice in the midlands.

“I hate to think of people going through what we went through in a hospital setting. Everyone deserves that dignity in death, families deserve it too,” she said.