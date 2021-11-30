Painting of young man being ‘healed’ by his mother wins prestigious Irish portrait prize

Della Cowper-Gray with her portrait ‘Painting in a different world now’ (My Father the Artist) Photo credit: Abe Neihum Photography

The winners of the Zurich Portrait Prize and the Zurich Young Portrait Prize at the National Gallery of Ireland have been announced.

A portrait of a mother practising healing methods on her son has been revealed as the winner of the Zurich Portrait Prize. Me Ma Healing Me by Salvatore of Lucan won a prize of €15,000.

The artist will also receive a commission worth €5,000 to produce a new work for the National Portrait Collection.

Salvatore of Lucan (27) said his mother practises Reiki on him anytime he is feeling unwell.

“My mother practises sound healing and Reiki, and anytime I’m at home and feeling unwell, she offers to practise on me. I am a distant son and can be sceptical about some of the hippy stuff, but when her hands hover above me, I do feel my mother’s love, and am aware that she is trying to heal me,” he said.

Della Cowper-Gray (14) was selected as the winner of the Zurich Young Portrait Prize. Painting in a different world now (My Father the Artist) won a €500 cash prize and a personalised wooden box of high-quality art materials.

Ms Cowper-Gray said the portrait is of her father, an artist, observing the world around him.

“It is a different world now since Covid-19 and artists have been greatly affected. I wanted to convey that struggle through his expression. The world has changed and so too has the world of the artist,” she said.

The director of the National Gallery of Ireland said the Zurich Portrait Prize and Zurich Young Portrait Prize continue to go from strength to strength.

Sean Rainbird said: “Since the exhibitions opened earlier this month, it has been wonderful to see our visitors engage with this impressive selection of contemporary portraiture by artists of all ages at the Gallery.”

“We’d like to thank every artist who applied to the competitions this year, and our terrific judging panels. Our partnership with Zurich also continues to grow, and we’re delighted to be working with them once again in 2021,” he said.

The chief executive officer of Zurich said the prizes showcase an impressive wealth of talent in contemporary portraiture.

Neil Freshwater said: “We congratulate this year’s winners Salvatore of Lucan and Della Cowper-Gray on their remarkable achievements.”

“We also recognise all the shortlisted artists who continue to astound us with their skill and creativity. We look forward to seeing the exhibitions open in Cork in 2022,” he said.

The exhibition will run until April 3, 2022. Both exhibitions will travel to Crawford Art Gallery in Cork in 2022.