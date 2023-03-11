Paint-splattered Leo Varadkar celebrates Indian festival

The rain did not dampen the spirits for those who attended the colourful Hindu festival of Holi in Dublin today, including Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

Often referred to as the ‘festival of colours’, Holi marks the end of winter and the emergence of spring. Stemming from Indian folklore, the festival celebrates the triumph of good over evil and bridges the gap between social classes.

And a slice of India came to Adamstown in north Dublin today where the festival was celebrated for the first time ever with Mr Varadkar, whose father is Indian, in attendance.

Coloured powder was smeared on the smiling Taoiseach’s face as he celebrated with revellers.

The great Indian festival lasts for a day and a night, and is celebrated with the name Holika Dahan or Choti Holi, on first evening of the festival, and the following day is called Holi. In different parts of India it is known with different names.

The celebrations start by lighting up the bonfire one day before the day of Holi and this process symbolises the triumph of good over the bad. On the day of Holi people play with colours with their friends and families and in evening they show love and respect to their close ones with Abeer.

The India community in Ireland have organised a series of events in Dublin across this weekend to mark the festival.